COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 25 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 25, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

819 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.05 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 185 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 19 are in intensive care units. One person is newly admitted to a hospital.

5 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,255,270 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,715 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 4 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were given, and a total of 4,608,218 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,204 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,296,189 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA