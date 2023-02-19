Almost Spring in Bulgaria - Up to 21 Degrees today

Today will be mostly sunny with scattered high clouds. It will blow to moderate, in the Danube plain - temporarily strong wind from the west-southwest. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 16°C and 21°C, in Sofia around 16°C, according to the NIMH weather forecast.

Cloudiness from the north will begin to increase in the evening, and light rain will fall in isolated places on the night of Monday.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. A moderate and strong north-westerly wind will blow, which will weaken a little during the day and move from the west. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 11°C, at 2000 meters - about 4°C.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea. In the evening over the northern coast there will be more cloud cover. A light to moderate west-southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be 14°C - 18°C, the temperature of the sea water is 6°C - 7°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

