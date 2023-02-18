Bulgarian Deputy Minister: The Eurozone is Not a Mirage

"The Eurozone is by no means a mirage and will not remain a mirage," Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev said on Nova TV. The reason for this is the statement of the Minister of Finance Rositsa Velkova from yesterday that Bulgaria will postpone its target date for entering the Eurozone.

According to the deputy minister, we, as a country, must fulfill the reforms that we have undertaken as a commitment and which were submitted to the National Assembly as bills, and that there must be a more sustainable trend of reducing inflation, with a view to reaching of the inflationary criteria for entry into the Eurozone.

"The government has done a lot of technical and political work so far, but we do not meet these two criteria. The National Assembly, with the actions it took with regard to the legislative program in the last month of its existence, is itself embarrassing its decision on the Eurozone from October 27, 2022," Metodiev clarified.

The caretaker government will continue its work on the technical preparation for the adoption of the euro, this is also the arrangement with our European partners from the EC and the ECB, Metodiev also said. And he added that at the moment when we have a clear horizon for a sustainable trend of reducing inflation, our country will submit a request for a convergent report and assessment.

According to the Deputy Minister of Finance, the next target date for entering the Eurozone is related to the implementation of reforms and the sustainable trend of inflation.

"I hope the next parliament will have this Euro-Atlantic resilience to pass the necessary laws. The problem with the previous parliament, regarding the changes in the Eurozone laws, will also face the next one, because the government is determined to introduce the same legislative proposals that were not adopted. That is why the political elite must have a clear idea of where and at what pace Bulgaria wants to go on the path of its economic and political integration" - said Metodi Metodiev.

/BGNES