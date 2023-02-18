Bulgarians Commemorate 150 Years since the Death of the “Apostle of Freedom” Vasil Levski

In a number of Bulgarian cities, including Karlovo, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo and Vratsa, 150 years since the death of Vasil Levski will be marked.

Levski has remained in Bulgarian history above all with the immortality of his insights. When building his image, the emphasis is traditionally on his human virtues. They undoubtedly make Levski a truly beloved son of the people. But the main thing is not that he was insanely brave, that he kept an account of every spent lev of the revolutionary organization, that he was fanatically devoted to the cause of the revolution. This sentimental image of Levski obscures the true greatness of his work.

Above all, the Apostle is a great national leader - organizer. Like no one else in Bulgarian history, and in the conditions of slave fear, despondency and total dictatorship, he managed to create a powerful people's organization.

Levski is a brilliant politician of revolutionary Bulgaria. His insights on the independence and self-reliance of the Bulgarian movement, which was developing amidst the chaos of the "Eastern Question", well understood and well thought out, have an almost eternal significance in Bulgarian history. The daring rejection of the political tutelage of foreign powers is a painful historical lesson, deeply analyzed and understood in the political ideology and revolutionary practice of Vasil Levski.

Levski is also great with his ideas about the future world - a world of national equality and human freedom. Although he borrowed his ideas from European democratic thought, he reworked them in order to create from them a platform and a banner of the popular awakening, of the national movement.

With his political ideology, with his qualities as a citizen of the new world, with his genius as an organizer and politician, Levski was ahead of Bulgarian development by whole decades. And perhaps those connoisseurs of his work are right who think that if he had lived in a greater country, and if he had written in a more popular language, he would have been known to the world as one of the greatest men of XIX century.

A commemorative ceremony is planned this evening for the anniversary in Karlovo - the hometown of the Apostle of Bulgarian freedom. In the morning in the church "St. Bogoroditsa", where Levski sang as a deacon, a bishop's holy liturgy and memorial service will be celebrated.

Later, an exhibition with archival documents dedicated to Ivan Grozev, a companion of the Apostle, will be opened in the Historical Museum.

Church chants in memory of Levski, performed by the "Svetloglas" quartet, will also be heard in Karlovo today.

After the ceremony in the evening on the square of the same name on the occasion of 150 years since the death of the Apostle, the traditional commemorative performance of students from "V. Levski" Secondary School will take place in the hall of the community center, which this year is under the motto "The road does not end with my death, which you must walk".

On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the heroic self-sacrifice of the Apostle:

In Lovech, on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the heroic self-sacrifice of the Apostle, a national youth forum - debate "Vasil Levski in history, literature and arts" is being organized today.

In Veliko Tarnovo, the anniversary will be honored with a military ritual and city-wide pilgrimage

In Vratsa, the 150th anniversary of the death of Vasil Levski will be celebrated with a commemorative ceremony in front of his monument in the city center.

In Pleven, the Regional Military History Museum displays two original letters of the Apostle and his photograph.

Tomorrow, President Rumen Radev will open the multimedia digital exhibition "Confession of the Apostle" in the National Gallery "Kvadrat 500". The exhibition is dedicated to the work of Vasil Levski.

In the evening, the head of state will take part in the commemorative ceremony in front of the Vasil Levski monument in the capital.

"Levski in our souls" is the motto of the patron holiday of the Bulgarian school "Vasil Levski" in the Cypriot city of Dali, where tribute will also be paid to the heroic death of the Apostle.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR