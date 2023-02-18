COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 45 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 45, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,666 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.68 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 189 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 19 are in intensive care units. There are 10 new hospital admissions.

25 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,255,265 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,697 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 88 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,608,214 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,202 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,296,164 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA