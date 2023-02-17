Turkey expressed Gratitude to the Bulgarian Red Cross for the Support Provided after the Earthquakes

At a meeting held at the headquarters of the Bulgarian Red Cross, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Bulgaria H.E. Eileen Sekizkök expressed the gratitude of the Turkish side to the organization for the quick response and adequate and timely support provided immediately after the catastrophic earthquake of February 6, 2023, which affected Turkey and Syria and claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people.

Ambassador Sekizkök emphasized in front of the Chairman of the BRC Acad. Hristo Grigorov and the General Director Prof. Dr. Krasimir Gigov that if until now Bulgaria was said to be a friendly and neighboring country, now it is already a brotherly one.

For its part, the leadership of the Bulgarian Red Cross thanked the Turkish side for the good organization, the warm reception and the support given to the search and rescue team of the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross, which traveled to Turkey on the very first day and joined the rescue activities on the spot.

During the meeting, Her Excellency reiterated the appeal made by the Turkish Red Crescent to limit material donations, except for winter tents and specialized heating devices for them, as well as housing containers (vans).

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement also called on all partner organizations to prioritize financial assistance to Turkey and Syria.

Anyone who wishes to support the national campaign of the Bulgarian Red Cross to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria can do so through the specially opened bank account:

BULGARIAN RED CROSS

UNICREDIT BULBANK AD

IBAN: BG64UNCR76301078660913

UNCRBGSF (For victims of the earthquake)

Online, through the website of the Bulgarian Red Cross: https://www.redcross.bg/donations/view?donid=25

or by SMS worth BGN 1 to the short number 1466 for all mobile operators.

The Bulgarian Red Cross expresses its deep gratitude to the thousands of individual and corporate donors for their trust and support!

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian Red Cross