Day 359 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky rules out Ceding Territory in Peace Deal with Russia, US supports Strikes against Crimea

Zelensky ruled out ceding territory in a peace deal with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out ceding territory from his country as part of a potential peace deal with Russia.

In an interview with the BBC on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky warned that ceding land would mean Russia "keeps coming back", while providing weapons from the West would bring peace closer. He added that the predicted spring offensive of the Russian army has already begun.

However, Zelensky is confident that Ukrainian forces can continue to resist Russia's advance and manage to launch a counter-offensive in turn, repeating his calls for more military aid from the West.

"Of course, modern weapons accelerate the achievement of peace. Weapons are the only language that Russia understands," the Ukrainian president told the BBC.

Volodymyr Zelensky also drew attention to the threat of the leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to wage war alongside Russian troops from his territory if even one Ukrainian soldier crosses the border. He expressed hope that Belarus would not join the war, but pointed out that allowing Russia to again use Belarus as a springboard for an attack would be a huge mistake.

US supports Ukrainian strikes against Crimea

The United States supports Ukraine's strikes against military installations in Crimea. This was announced by the US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, quoted by world agencies.

"These are legitimate targets. Ukraine is striking them. And we support them," Nuland said, referring to Russian military installations in Crimea. "Ukraine will not be safe if Crimea is not at least demilitarized," she argued. According to her, "this is part of providing a strong deterrent (to Russia)."

At the same time, the Deputy Secretary of State actually denied that Crimea was a "red line" for Moscow. "I'm not going to speculate where the Ukrainians will decide to fight. Or how they will decide to act on Crimea in the short, medium and long term. We consider Crimea to be Ukraine," Nuland said.

Kyiv calls on civilians in Bakhmut to evacuate due to Russian shelling

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk called on the residents of Bakhmut to leave the city immediately because of the Russian shelling.

"In just one day, five civilians died there and nine were wounded. Heavy fighting is taking place in the city. According to the latest data, there are about 6 thousand residents left there," noted Vereshchuk.

She added that by refusing to leave Bakhmut, civilians not only put themselves and their loved ones at risk, but also create additional difficulties for the military, police and volunteers trying to help them.

According to London, the number of Russians killed or wounded in Ukraine is up to 200,000

The number of Russian military and private military companies killed or wounded is probably between 175,000 and 200,000 since the invasion of Ukraine began a year ago.

That's according to Britain's military intelligence, according to a daily summary published on Twitter. This assessment is consistent with assessments published last week by Western representatives interviewed by The New York Times. Norway's estimate from a month ago reached 180,000 people.

Today's report also mentions between 40,000 and 60,000 people killed, with the proportion of those killed having increased significantly since September due to the "partial military mobilization".

“By modern standards, these numbers represent a high ratio of killed to wounded. This is 'almost certainly' due to extremely scarce medical supplies. Artillery almost certainly caused most of the casualties.”

With the most famous Russian private military company "Wagner", the share of losses (killed and wounded) probably reaches 50%.

"I think the more interesting question is whether the Russians will put up with this, given how many of their sons they are being killed - over 200,000 Russians killed or wounded in the course of the year. In some categories they have lost over half of the military equipment in this war and over 1 million of the best Russians have left the country," Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told a briefing.

Zelensky would go to Hiroshima for the G-7 meeting - if invited

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is open to the idea of attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, if invited, Kyodo reported, citing the Ukrainian ambassador in Tokyo.

Zelensky has already traveled to the United States and several European countries since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but he has not yet visited Asia.

Ukraine's ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, said that Ukraine is exposed to the greatest nuclear threat of any country in the world now. He expressed hope that the G7 countries will discuss at their summit in Hiroshima how to prevent such fears.

According to a Japanese government source, Kishida also invited Zelensky to the G7 virtual summit on February 24, the first anniversary of the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Japan is the rotating chairman of the G-7. The G7 summit in Hiroshima will be three days long and will start on May 19.

A Russian woman from the Ministry of War fell from the 16th floor

A senior Russian defense ministry official has been found dead after falling from the 16th floor of an apartment building, Russian media reported.

It is another mysterious death of a senior official, days after a Russian general took his own life.

58-year-old Marina Yankina was discovered by a passer-by at the entrance to a house on Zamshina Street in St. Petersburg.

Yankina was the head of the Department of Defense's financial support department for the Western Military District, which was closely linked to the invasion of Ukraine.

Before that, she worked in the Federal Tax Service, and was the deputy chairman of the Committee on Property Relations of St. Petersburg. Yankina is believed to have been at the center of efforts to increase funding for the war.

Switzerland has frozen over 130 million assets of former Ukrainian President Yanukovych

Switzerland has begun legal proceedings to seize more than 130 million Swiss francs related to the entourage of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who was ousted from power in 2014, Reuters reported.

The Swiss government has initiated proceedings at the Federal Administrative Court to confiscate the money, which is believed to be of "illegal origin," Bern said in a statement.

The individuals affected by the proceedings are linked to Yanukovych, who fled to Russia after he was ousted by mass protests in 2014. Last year, Switzerland began exploring the possibility of confiscating 100 million Swiss francs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but raised the target amount to 130 million francs after further discussions.

The assets will remain frozen pending a final decision by the Federal Administrative Court, the government said, adding that any assets that have been confiscated will be returned to the Ukrainian people under an international agreement.

Switzerland has said that the seizure of assets only applies in exceptional circumstances, such as when a foreign country has previously tried to confiscate the assets but failed to do so.

Yanukovych's Swiss-based assets were frozen in 2014, and Ukraine has asked for help to recover them, despite the hardships of the war. The assets "were the subject of criminal proceedings in Ukraine and mutual assistance proceedings initiated by Ukraine," the government said.

