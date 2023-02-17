6 Injured after a Train of Bulgarian Railways made a “Maneuver”

Society » INCIDENTS | February 17, 2023, Friday // 09:25
Bulgaria: 6 Injured after a Train of Bulgarian Railways made a “Maneuver” @BDZ

An accident involving the coupling of two trains traveling in the direction of Sofia took place last night at the Povelyanovo station.

According to initial data, six passengers were slightly injured, bTV reports, citing BDZ (Bulgarian Railways).

The accident happened while the wagons from Dobrich were being attached to the night train from Varna to Sofia.

With a delay, the train still left for the capital. It becomes clear that the sleeping cars hit, and by that time the people in them had already been traveling for some time - and there must have been sleeping as well.

BNT specifies that two women fell from the beds. After an examination, they were released for home treatment.

Anatoly Atanasov from BDZ tells bTV:

"Around 10:10 p.m., during a maneuver at the Povelyanovo station, a slight impact occurred between two wagons for night sleeping. One female passenger was injured, with swelling around her eye, and five other passengers were slightly injured.

The train left 48 minutes late and arrives in Sofia on time," said Anatoly Atanasov from BDZ.

He emphasized that the case is under investigation.

"The speed shouldn't be high, it's just that the wagons are very heavy," added Atanasov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: trains, BDZ, sofia, wagons
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria