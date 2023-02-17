6 Injured after a Train of Bulgarian Railways made a “Maneuver”

An accident involving the coupling of two trains traveling in the direction of Sofia took place last night at the Povelyanovo station.

According to initial data, six passengers were slightly injured, bTV reports, citing BDZ (Bulgarian Railways).

The accident happened while the wagons from Dobrich were being attached to the night train from Varna to Sofia.

With a delay, the train still left for the capital. It becomes clear that the sleeping cars hit, and by that time the people in them had already been traveling for some time - and there must have been sleeping as well.

BNT specifies that two women fell from the beds. After an examination, they were released for home treatment.

Anatoly Atanasov from BDZ tells bTV:

"Around 10:10 p.m., during a maneuver at the Povelyanovo station, a slight impact occurred between two wagons for night sleeping. One female passenger was injured, with swelling around her eye, and five other passengers were slightly injured.

The train left 48 minutes late and arrives in Sofia on time," said Anatoly Atanasov from BDZ.

He emphasized that the case is under investigation.

"The speed shouldn't be high, it's just that the wagons are very heavy," added Atanasov.

/ClubZ