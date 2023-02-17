Biden: The Downed Balloons are not Chinese Espionage

US President Joe Biden said there was nothing to link the aerial targets shot down over the northern United States and Canada to the intelligence programs of any country, including China.

"We still don't know exactly what these three objects are, but nothing, nothing at this time indicates that they are connected to China's spy balloon program or reconnaissance vehicles ... of other countries," Biden said in a televised address to the nation, quoted by CNN.

The intelligence community's assessment is that the objects were most likely balloons associated with private institutions or research, Biden said. He added that he plans to hold a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. "I look forward to talking to President Xi and hopefully we'll get to the bottom of this," Biden said, adding: "I'm not apologizing for shooting down that balloon." Biden did not specify when there would be a possible meeting between the two leaders.

The president said the US will continue to engage with China. "We are looking for competition, not conflict with China. We are not looking for a new Cold War. But I'm not apologizing and we're going to compete," Biden said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES