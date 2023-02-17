The Death Toll from the Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 41,000

The death toll from the deadly earthquakes in Turkey that also hit neighboring Syria on February 6 has exceeded 41,000, world agencies said, citing new figures from authorities and medical services.

The total number of victims in both countries is 41,732, of which 38,944 are in Turkey alone.

More than 4,700 aftershocks have occurred in the area since the first two earthquakes on February 6.

Turkish rescuers pulled a 17-year-old girl and a woman in her 20s from the rubble, nearly 11 days after the tremors. One of the rescued is called Alayna, who is from Kahramanmaras and spent 248 hours under the ruins of the building where she lived.

Shortly after, it became clear that twenty-year-old Neslihan, who spent 258 hours under the debris of a skyscraper in Kahramanmaras, was also rescued. According to CNN Turk, 250 people died in this residential complex, from which Neslihan was taken alive.

Rescuers also pulled a 12-year-old boy named Osman from under the ruins. It was rescued after spending 260 hours buried after the quake.

