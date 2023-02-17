COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 48 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 48, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,806 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.71 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 190 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 22 are in the intensive care units. There are 9 new hospital admissions.

63 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,255,240 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,678 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 75 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,608,126 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,201 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,296,119 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA