Sunny and Warm Weather in Bulgaria, Temperatures up to 18 Degrees Celsius

Today will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloudiness, mostly high. The wind will gradually turn from the west-northwest, in the Danube plain and the western regions of the Upper Thracian plain it will be moderate, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced.

Minimum temperatures will be between minus 3°C and 2°C, and maximum - between 13°C and 18°C, in Sofia minimum - about minus 3°C, maximum - about 12C°.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A light to moderate south-westerly wind will blow, which during the day will be oriented from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 12°C and 14°C. The temperature of the sea water is about 6°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. A moderate, temporarily strong northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 9°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C. During the weekend, the wind from the west-northwest will increase again.

Temperatures will rise and be higher than normal, with highs exceeding 17°C. Clouds will be variable, but without significant precipitation.

