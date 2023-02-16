Who Are the Favorites for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival Championship Races?

The four championship races at the Cheltenham Festival are the most prestigious of the week at the major jumps meeting. Each of these races at the feature contests on that day’s action.

Here is a look at who are the favorites for the four races at the 2023 meeting.

Day One – Championship Hurdle

After another impressive campaign over hurdles, Constitution Hill is the odds-on favorite at -300 for the 2023 Champion Hurdle for those looking to place a bet on top markets at Cheltenham. He has held that position throughout the season, strengthening it with wins in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle and Christmas Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson’s runner is set to take on the defending champion Honeysuckle and 2020 winner Epatante in the Championship race. As today’s horse racing results show, he dominated the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival in 2022. It was one of the best performances seen in a novice race at the meeting before. He will be expected to add to his tally at Cheltenham when he lines up in the premier hurdles race.

Day Two – Queen Mother Champion Chase

Last year’s winner Energumene is the favorite to repeat his success in the Queen Mother Champion Chase in 2023. The Irish horse has had a mixed campaign so far. He was victorious at Cork on his seasonal reappearance back in December but then was beaten in the Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham.

Energumene wins an eventful Champion Chase! pic.twitter.com/6POKVf87Ui — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 16, 2022

The defending champion is set to meet 2022 Arkle Trophy winner Edwardstone again in the Champion Chase. Alan King’s runner won the Grade One Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown earlier in the campaign. He is set to be the leading challenger to the Irish horse.

Day Three – Stayers’ Hurdle

Flooring Porter will not get the chance to complete a hat-trick in the Stayers’ Hurdle this year as the 2021 and 2022 winner is out for the rest of the season through injury. It leaves the door open for a new horse to establish itself as the leading horse in the division.

Blazing Khal made a return to the course after over two years when he won the Grade Two Boyle Hurdle at Navan. After that impressive performance, he is the new favorite for the 3m hurdles contest where his connections will be hoping he makes up for lost time.

Day Four – Cheltenham Gold Cup

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS WINS THE GRADE 1 PADDY POWER GOLD CUP! ???? pic.twitter.com/DF2w6Gleop — Racing Post (@RacingPost) February 4, 2023

Galopin Des Champs has been the star of the 3m chase division this season. Mullins’ chaser prevailed in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on his opening start of the campaign. He then added to his tally at the Dublin Racing Festival, landing the Irish Gold Cup.

The second-season chaser is the firm favorite for this year’s Blue Riband event of the meeting. He is set to take on the defending champion A Plus Tard, King George VI Chase winner Bravemansgame, and Grand National hero Noble Yeats in what is set to be a strong renewal of the race.

The eyes of the world will be on Cheltenham Racecourse once again between March 14-17 as the leading jumpers in the sport all feature in an excellent week of racing.