Bulgaria and Greece will Explore the Possibility of an Oil Pipeline "Alexandroupoli-Burgas"

Sofia and Athens agreed to explore and study the possibility of building an oil pipeline from the Greek city of Alexandroupoli to the Bulgarian city of Burgas. The agreement was signed by the energy ministers of the two countries during the visit of President Rumen Radev to Athens. The two countries also signed a cooperation agreement to guarantee gas supplies and store blue fuel.

Bulgaria and Greece have established themselves as a strategic axis of stability and this is already changing the energy map in South-Eastern and Central Europe, President Rumen Radev pointed out after a meeting with the Greek Prime Minister:

"The Alexandroupoli-Burgas oil pipeline is of strategic importance for our country because it provides an opportunity for real diversification and alternative supplies of non-Russian oil to our refinery in Burgas - the largest in the Balkans. It also increases the security and efficiency of supplies because it avoids the long wait and the risk of the tankers passing through the Black Sea straits".

Bulgaria and Greece have a key role for the energy security of the region, stressed Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after the meeting:

"I can predict that this cooperation will continue in the future and is a clear proof of how countries can cooperate for the benefit of their citizens. Greece and Bulgaria can become energy suppliers for the entire continent."

/BNR