Bulgaria: Around 100,000 People have moved to Live in Villages in recent years

More than 20% of the villages in Bulgaria have a serious problem with crime. However, according to the "Village Life" platform, over 100,000 people have moved to the countryside in recent years since the pandemic. And a survey shows that 60% of Bulgarians in Germany intend to move to a Bulgarian village in the next year or two. This was announced by the founder of the platform, Ivaylo Vatovski.

According to him, villages need budgetary autonomy to solve their problems.

About 45,000 transactions for properties in the village have been concluded in recent years since the pandemic. Thus, about 100,000 active residents have moved to the village, but in most cases they encounter serious problems there - says Ivaylo Vatovski:

"Quite a mess, starting from an infrastructural point of view, through the fact that some villages don't have electricity, they have problems with water supply. From my conversations over the last six months with mayors and people who live there, these are perhaps the more prominent problems, including crime, which is present throughout the country".

The lack of budget and autonomy is one of the reasons that hinder mayors in solving these problems. The platform also works to overcome rural unemployment by collecting and promoting job offers:

"We will try in this direction to develop this and encourage more and more companies to attract more people, to be willing to give more flexible working hours, be it in the city, so that people from the villages can travel. The other thing is, so that the people from the villages themselves can have some kind of exchange of goods and services, since in many of the Bulgarian villages more and more of the people who return there start to do some local production, small business".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR