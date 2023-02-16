5.3 Earthquake in Croatia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale was registered in Croatia, reported the European Seismological Center.

The epicenter is at a depth of 10 kilometers on the island of Krk in the northern part of the Dalmatian Islands.

The tremor was registered at 9:47 a.m. local time. The epicenter is 36 km from Rijeka and 14 km from Crikvenica.

There are no reports of casualties or damage.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT