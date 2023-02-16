5.3 Earthquake in Croatia
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale was registered in Croatia, reported the European Seismological Center.
The epicenter is at a depth of 10 kilometers on the island of Krk in the northern part of the Dalmatian Islands.
The tremor was registered at 9:47 a.m. local time. The epicenter is 36 km from Rijeka and 14 km from Crikvenica.
There are no reports of casualties or damage.
/BNT
