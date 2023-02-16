5.3 Earthquake in Croatia

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 16, 2023, Thursday // 12:39
Bulgaria: 5.3 Earthquake in Croatia @EMSC

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale was registered in Croatia, reported the European Seismological Center.

The epicenter is at a depth of 10 kilometers on the island of Krk in the northern part of the Dalmatian Islands.

The tremor was registered at 9:47 a.m. local time. The epicenter is 36 km from Rijeka and 14 km from Crikvenica.

There are no reports of casualties or damage.

/BNT

Tags: Croatia, Earthquake, Krk
