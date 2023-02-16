The German Defense Minister spoke in favor of Compulsory Military Service

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes there are good arguments for bringing back conscription. According to him, this would improve the country's ability to respond to disasters and strengthen the army and rescue services, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

"This can show how important these institutions are to the functioning of our society," said Pistorius, who is among Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats.

His proposal was immediately contested by one of the other two parties in Germany's ruling coalition.

Justice Minister Marco Buschman of the Free Democratic Party said the younger generation had been "overburdened by the coronavirus pandemic in recent years".

In his words, this means that any discussions about the introduction of compulsory military service are "completely wrong". He questioned whether such a thing was even constitutional.

The minister acknowledged that there are many good reasons for a person to serve in rescue, disaster relief or military institutions, but noted that millions of people in Germany still do so because of personal convictions, not because they are forced. According to him, the situation should remain that way.

The deputy leader of the Free Democrats, Johannes Vogel, said the introduction of conscription would hinder the modernization of Germany's army and professional armed forces, which he says the country needs.

Germany ended compulsory military service in 2011 after it had been in place for 55 years. This happened when the defense minister was Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg of the Christian Democrats. In this way, military conscription or the alternative possibility of working in the social services was practically abolished.

/Dnevnik