Former Chief Architect of Sofia: Construction Quality Standards are very High

“The Bulgarian construction standards are borrowed from the German ones and are quite good. There are gaps in the finishing works, the construction itself is something that is most monitored in this industry.” This was stated on BNT by the former chief architect of Sofia, Petar Dikov.

“After the earthquake in Pernik, we did a lot of things regarding the inspection of the buildings in Sofia”, added Arch. Dikov.

He defined as very important the preparation of the technical passports of the buildings.

According to him, the general picture is relatively good - people should know that the standards for construction and the monitoring of quality are very high.

The panel blocks are made in factory conditions, with quite high quality requirements. The strength of the panel itself is very good.

EPK buildings also have good earthquake resistance.

With panel buildings, the main problem is with the connections where the panels themselves were welded.

"There are many legends in this regard - how they were welded through one, how they were not monolithic, etc.," said arch. Dikov.

In the case of old buildings, the greatest danger is if unregulated interventions were made in the ground floors. There was a period immediately after the 1990s when old buildings were massively restored, and especially the shop premises on the ground floor. Some owners allowed themselves to tear down load-bearing walls, and in old buildings, the walls are important precisely during an earthquake, as they work as "earthquake washers", explained arch. Dikov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT