A few Tremors in Romania Last Night, a Weak Earthquake also near Nova Zagora, Bulgaria

Several weak earthquakes were registered on the territory of Romania last night.

The earthquakes had a magnitude of 3.4 to 4 on the Richter scale, all in the area of the town of Targu Jiu, about 260 km from Sofia.

This is shown by the data of the seismological service at the Bulgarian Academy of Science. There were tremors at 11:28 p.m., 11:31 p.m., 02:14 a.m., 03:07 a.m., 04:29 a.m. Bulgarian time, bTV reported.

A weak tremor was also registered near Nova Zagora, Bulgaria. Its magnitude was 2.1, and its depth - 15.4 km.

Two minor earthquakes were registered in the Topolovgrad region, according to a reference on the website of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the European Seismological Center. The first tremor had a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale at 7:11 a.m., at a depth of 9 km. At 7:58 a.m., the instruments recorded a second earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale in the same area.

