COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 62 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Sixty-two new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, and two patients died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

These 62 new cases were detected after 2,892 tests were carried out, i.e. 2% tested positive. 51.6% of the newly infected were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

With the new cases, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,296,071. They were detected by 11,023,753 tests.

None of those who died in the last 24 hours were vaccinated. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is now 38,200.

There are 2,694 active cases. 195 people have been hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 22 of whom are in intensive care units.

There are 14 new arrivals in a medical facility in the last 24 hours, and 64% of them have not been vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 101 doses of vaccines were administered, which brought the total number of vaccines administered in Bulgaria to 4,608,051.

/BTA