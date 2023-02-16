Sunny Weather in Bulgaria with Temperatures above 10°C in the Afternoon

After the cold morning with minimum temperatures in most areas between minus 5°C and 0°C, maximum temperatures between 10°C and 15°C are expected in the afternoon. In the morning hours, visibility will be reduced in some places in the lowlands and valleys, but during the day it will be mostly sunny with a weak south-westerly wind.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea, but visibility will be reduced in places in the morning. A weak south-westerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 7°C and 10°C. The temperature of the sea water is about 6°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

It will be sunny in the mountains. A moderate north-westerly will blow, on the high and open parts - a strong northerly wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 6°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.

It will be sunny on Friday, before midday in places in the plains and lowlands with reduced visibility. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will blow. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 2°C and 3°C, and the maximum - between 12°C and 17°C.

During the weekend, the wind from the west-northwest will increase again. Temperatures will rise and be higher than usual, with highs exceeding 17°C. Clouds will be variable, but without significant precipitation.

At the beginning of the new week, the clouds will quickly increase and thicken. Rain showers will also begin. With a moderate north-westerly wind, the temperatures will drop, and by the evening on the high fields and in the Pre-Balkan, rain will change to snow.

/BNT