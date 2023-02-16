Bulgarian Plane with 2.5 tons of Humanitarian Aid for Syria takes off today

Humanitarian aid intended for the victims of the strong earthquakes in Syria will be delivered today by a “Spartan” military transport plane, announced the Ministry of Defense. The plane will take off today, at 10:00 a.m., from “Vrazhdebna” airbase to Lebanon.

2.5 tons of humanitarian aid from the Bulgarian Red Cross will be loaded on board - blankets and sleeping sets, as well as tents and blankets, provided by the Main Directorate "Fire Safety and Population Protection" of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Later in the day, the medical teams from the Military Medical Academy, which for ten days provided assistance to the injured in our south-eastern neighbor, which suffered from the strong earthquake on February 6, are expected to return to Bulgaria from Turkey on the same plane.

The decision to provide humanitarian aid was taken by the Council of Ministers. Already on February 8, acting Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev held a conversation with Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, during which this issue was discussed.

