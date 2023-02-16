Bulgarian Plane with 2.5 tons of Humanitarian Aid for Syria takes off today

Society » INCIDENTS | February 16, 2023, Thursday // 08:31
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Plane with 2.5 tons of Humanitarian Aid for Syria takes off today Bulgarian "Spartan" military transport plane

Humanitarian aid intended for the victims of the strong earthquakes in Syria will be delivered today by a “Spartan” military transport plane, announced the Ministry of Defense. The plane will take off today, at 10:00 a.m., from “Vrazhdebna” airbase to Lebanon.

2.5 tons of humanitarian aid from the Bulgarian Red Cross will be loaded on board - blankets and sleeping sets, as well as tents and blankets, provided by the Main Directorate "Fire Safety and Population Protection" of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Later in the day, the medical teams from the Military Medical Academy, which for ten days provided assistance to the injured in our south-eastern neighbor, which suffered from the strong earthquake on February 6, are expected to return to Bulgaria from Turkey on the same plane.

The decision to provide humanitarian aid was taken by the Council of Ministers. Already on February 8, acting Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev held a conversation with Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, during which this issue was discussed.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: plane, aid, Syria, Bulgarian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria