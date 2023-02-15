Bulgaria is sending Humanitarian Aid to Syria with a “Spartan” Plane tomorrow

Bulgarian humanitarian aid will be transported by military plane to Syria tomorrow, informed the Ministry of the Interior.

The decision was adopted today by the Council of Ministers on the proposal of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs in the caretaker government, Ivan Demerdzhiev. As early as February 8, he held a conversation with Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, during which this issue was discussed.

The aid is also in response to their requested assistance sent to the European Union by activating the Civil Protection Mechanism. By order of Demerdzhiev, the fire department and the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) have prepared for sending tents, 1,680 blankets and 504 sets of bed linen. The BRC also announced that they are preparing aid for Syria.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT