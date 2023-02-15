Bulgaria is sending Humanitarian Aid to Syria with a “Spartan” Plane tomorrow
Bulgarian humanitarian aid will be transported by military plane to Syria tomorrow, informed the Ministry of the Interior.
The decision was adopted today by the Council of Ministers on the proposal of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs in the caretaker government, Ivan Demerdzhiev. As early as February 8, he held a conversation with Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, during which this issue was discussed.
The aid is also in response to their requested assistance sent to the European Union by activating the Civil Protection Mechanism. By order of Demerdzhiev, the fire department and the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) have prepared for sending tents, 1,680 blankets and 504 sets of bed linen. The BRC also announced that they are preparing aid for Syria.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » A few Tremors in Romania Last Night, a Weak Earthquake also near Nova Zagora, Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Plane with 2.5 tons of Humanitarian Aid for Syria takes off today
- » Bulgaria: Four Died in a Chain Car Crash on the Road near Devnya
- » Earthquake in Romania was felt in Sofia, Bulgaria (UPDATED)
- » Two Bulgarian "Spartan" Planes with 4 tons of Humanitarian Aid are already in Adana, Turkey
- » MEP: Bulgaria was the First Country in Europe to Respond to the Tragedy in Turkey