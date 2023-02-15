Bulgarian Military Personnel will Participate in the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine

The Council of Ministers adopted a decision to implement the Decision of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria on providing military and military technical support to Ukraine, which allows the participation of servicemen from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria in the EU Mission for Military Assistance to Ukraine (European Union Military Assistance Mission in Ukraine - EUMAM) for the duration of the mission as follows:

one staff officer to reinforce the Unit for Planning and Conducting EU Military Missions and Operations in the Kingdom of Belgium;

Missions and Operations in the Kingdom of Belgium; up to 5 military personnel (officers/sergeants) in the EU Multinational Command for General Military Training in the Republic of Poland and/or the Multinational Command for Special Training in the Federal Republic of Germany;

personnel (officers/sergeants) in the EU Multinational Command for General Training in the Republic of Poland and/or the Multinational Command for Special Training in the Federal Republic of Germany; up to 50 military personnel for training to use the weapons and equipment provided within the framework of EUMAM, on the territory of EU member states, and/or in the Republic of Bulgaria.

The participation of Bulgarian military personnel in EUMAM will be a clear sign of our country's support for the Common Security and Defense Policy and, in particular, for the military assistance mission to Ukraine.

/BNT