The European Commission announced the 10th Package of Sanctions against Russia

The European Commission announced a new package of sanctions against Russia worth 11 billion euros.

Today, the permanent representatives of the 27 member states are meeting on the new sanctions package, which must be adopted by February 24, when it turns 1 year since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The proposal envisages the suspension of the export of goods and technologies, including electronics, machinery, spare parts, antennas and cranes, explained EC President Ursula von der Leyen. Restrictions are imposed on electronic components that are used for Russian weapons systems such as drones, missiles and helicopters.

The new package also affects Iran, which is helping Russia for the war. Four more Russian banks may be excluded from the SWIFT system, among them "Alfa Bank", the online bank "Tinkoff" and "Rosbank", European diplomatic sources told Reuters. The import of rubber and asphalt from Russia is prohibited, measures are introduced against the circumvention of sanctions, against distributors of Russian propaganda and military leaders. 100 organizations will be affected, as well as parliamentarians and senior representatives of the Russian government, added the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell.

European countries will also seek additional mechanisms to track Russian assets in Europe to be frozen and used for the recovery of Ukraine. To date, assets of the Russian Central Bank worth 33.8 billion euros have been located in the European Union, and it is assumed that the total value of the frozen assets is 300 billion euros.

/BNT