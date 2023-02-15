Annual Inflation in Bulgaria slowed to 16.4% in January

In January 2023, monthly inflation in Bulgaria was 1.1% (compared to the previous month), and annual inflation was 16.4 percent (compared to January 2022), according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute. Average annual inflation for the period February 2022 - January 2023 compared to the period February 2021 - January 2022 is 15.9 percent.

In December 2022, monthly inflation was 0.9 percent and annual inflation was 16.9 percent. Average annual inflation for the period January - December 2022 compared to the period January - December 2021 was 15.3%.

In November 2022, the monthly inflation was 0.8 percent, and the annual inflation for November 2022 compared to November 2021 was 16.9%.

In October, the monthly inflation in Bulgaria was 0.9% compared to the previous month, and the annual inflation, compared to October 2021, was 17.6%. It was then the first drop in annual inflation since January 2021, when the indicator dropped to minus 0.6 percent from 0.1 percent in December 2020, according to a report in the NSI.

In September, the monthly inflation in Bulgaria was 1.2 percent, and the annual, compared to September 2021, was 18.7%. Year-to-date inflation (September 2022 vs. December 2021) is 14%, and the average annual inflation for the period October 2021 - September 2022, compared to the period October 2020 - September 2021, is 12. 8 percent.

And in August, the monthly inflation was 1.2%, compared to the previous month, and the annual, compared to August 2021, was 17.7%. Year-to-date inflation (August 2022 vs. December 2021) was 12.6 percent, and average annual inflation for the period September 2021 - August 2022, compared with the period September 2020 - August 2021, was 11.7%.

Inflation for July compared to June 2022 was 1.1 percent, and annual inflation was then 17.3 percent. Year-to-date inflation (July 2022 vs. December 2021) was 11.3 percent, and average annual inflation for August 2021-July 2022, vs. August 2020-July 2021, was 10 .5%.

Inflation for June versus May was 0.9 percent, year-to-date (June 2022 versus December 2021) was 10.1 percent, and the annual rate for June 2022 versus June 2021 was 16.9%. Average annual inflation for the period July 2021 - June 2022, compared to the period July 2020 - June 2021, was 9.3 percent.

Inflation for the month of May compared to April was 1.2 percent. Year-to-date inflation (May 2022 vs. December 2021) was 9.1%, and annual inflation for May 2022 vs. May 2021 was 15.6%. Average annual inflation for the period June 2021 - May 2022, compared to the period June 2020 - May 2021, was 8.1 percent.

/NSI