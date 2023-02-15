A Bulgarian is Detained in Greece for Violating US Sanctions against Russia

Greek police detained a Bulgarian wanted by the United States for illegally selling American high-tech parts to Russia.

There is a Bulgarian citizen wanted on an international warrant for "fraud against the American government" in Diavata prison near Thessaloniki.

According to information from the American authorities, for 5 years he bought high-tech microchips from the USA, which he sold to Russia through his company in Bulgaria despite the ban.

The US authorities' search warrant claims that the microchips could also be used to guide missiles.

Only one of the shipments to Bulgaria was worth 1.7 million dollars.

The complex system of re-exports to Moscow was found by an investigation by the US Department of Commerce.

The decision of the court in Thessaloniki on the extradition of the Bulgarian to the USA is awaited.

The name of the arrested person and the Bulgarian company are not disclosed for security reasons.

