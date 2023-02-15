Bulgaria: Four Died in a Chain Car Crash on the Road near Devnya

A serious accident with four deaths occurred this morning near Povelyanovo. Around 7:45 a.m., two cars and a truck collided.

The accident happened on the old Varna - Sofia road, before the Povelyanovo branch.

District Prosecutor's Office - Varna is monitoring and leading an investigation in connection with a serious traffic accident with fatalities, the prosecutor's office announced later.

The incident occurred on the morning of February 15, 2023, on the old road between Varna and Devnya. Participants in the accident were two cars and one heavy truck. According to initial information on the case, four people died as a result of the heavy collision.

Pre-trial proceedings were immediately initiated. An investigation of the accident scene is currently underway. The appointment of forensic medical and auto-technical expertise is pending.

Work on clarifying the details surrounding the serious incident continues under the guidance and supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Varna

