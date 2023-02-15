Survey: GERB and “We Continue the Change” with 1% Difference in the Bulgarian Elections

The formula for the next Bulgarian National Assembly is 5+1 formations with parliamentary representation. This is shown by the new national representative survey of the Research Center "Trend" commissioned by "24 Chasa".

Even before the official announcement of the pre-election coalition between "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria", "Trend" tested their possible unification. On a question with preset options, GERB and the union between "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" have similar electoral support. GERB maintains a minimal advantage of less than one percent over the pre-election coalition. Boyko Borissov's party enjoys the support of 25.6% of the voters, while the alliance between "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" with 24.8% of thevoters.

According to the data, the pre-election coalition managed to gather the electorates of both formations and no outflow was registered as a result of the unification. So far, no bonus from it is taken into account. The arrangement below shows no structural changes compared to the previous few months.

The third place remains for the Movement of Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with 12.8%. "Vazrazhdane" reaches levels of 11.9% among voters. Fifth is the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with 8.9% of those determined to go to the polls on April 2. Real chances for parliamentary representation are retained by "Bulgarian Rise" with 4% among the voters. The pre-election campaign will be decisive for Stefan Yanev's party.

At a distance from the parliamentary barrier, but over 3% remains "There Is Such aPeople". The "I do not support anyone" option, which will be present on the election day itself, continues to collect a relatively high percentage (4.8%).

The assessment of the work of the government and the president in February partially recovers the registered decline in January. The first month of the year traditionally reports the most pessimistic attitudes mostly due to the past holidays, expectations of colder weather and higher utility bills.

In February, 26% of Bulgarians gave a positive assessment of the government's work, while 58% gave a negative assessment. For the president, 43% give a positive assessment, and 47% - negative. Support for both is up 4% from January.

Half a year after the official office of Galab Donev took office, Trend also tested the attitude towards each of the official ministers. At the head of the ranking with the most positive evaluation and the highest recognition is Prime Minister Galab Donev (40%).

The first five ministers with the highest number of positive evaluations are Vesela Lecheva (32%), Ivan Demerdzhiev (31%), Krum Zarkov (26%), Atanas Pekanov (25%) and Dimitar Stoyanov (24%). They are also the most recognizable faces of the caretaker government. They are followed by Asen Medzhidiev (21%), Rosen Hristov (20%), Lazar Lazarov (19%) and Ivan Shishkov (19%).

The other serving ministers are less recognizable. The research began a day after the inauguration of the new Minister of Culture Nayden Todorov, who is expected to be the most unrecognizable person in the cabinet so far.

"Trend" makes the clarification that the results of the electoral question do not take into account the second list of sanctioned persons under the "Magnitsky" law, which was published on the afternoon of February 10. The fieldwork of the present study was completed on February 11.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Trend