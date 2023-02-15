The Dead from the Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria Exceeded 41,200 people

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 41,200, with 35,400 dead in Turkey and over 5,800 in Syria.

The United Nations has called for nearly $400 million to be raised to help victims of the earthquakes in Syria.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres explained that the planned $400 million will provide assistance to nearly 5 million Syrians over a period of 3 months. Guterres insisted that rescuers should be able to work freely in the country.

Activists and rescue teams in northwestern Syria have criticized the world body for slow action in rebel-held areas since the disaster.

Almost all humanitarian aid has so far gone through a single border crossing point with Turkey.

President Bashar al-Assad allowed the opening of two more border crossings to facilitate supplies, and the first humanitarian convoy was later reported through Bab al-Salam - 11 trucks carrying essentials such as tents, mattresses and blankets.

Many people in the affected areas of Turkey are fleeing their homes after the worst disaster in the country's modern history.

Most of the search has now ended and the demolition of the buildings and clearing of the debris has begun, but in some places rescuers continue to work.

208 hours after the devastating earthquake, a man and a young girl were pulled alive from the ruins in Antakya, in the devastated region of Hatay.

Dozens of weak earthquakes were registered in Turkey during the past 24 hours.

And in Romania this morning, aftershocks were reported in Targu Jiu - after last night's earthquake, which was also felt in Bulgaria.

/BNR