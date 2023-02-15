Bulgarian Seismologist: The Earthquakes in Romania are not related to those in Turkey
The region in Romania, which has been seismically active in recent days, is relatively stable. Valentin Buchakchiev, seismologist on duty at the BAS, stated this on BNT.
The epicenter of yesterday's earthquake, which was felt in Bulgaria, is about 100 km north of Vidin. The area is west of Vranca, where the more active seismic zone is.
Buchakchiev explained that the earthquakes in Romania have nothing to do with the earthquakes in Turkey, as they are on different faults.
He added that the difference in indicators of the strength of earthquakes is due to different scales that are used. Still, the differences are within a few tenths, the expert specified.
/BNT
