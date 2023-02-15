Bulgarian Seismologist: The Earthquakes in Romania are not related to those in Turkey

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 15, 2023, Wednesday // 09:10
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Seismologist: The Earthquakes in Romania are not related to those in Turkey Romanians outside their buildings after the earthquakes

The region in Romania, which has been seismically active in recent days, is relatively stable. Valentin Buchakchiev, seismologist on duty at the BAS, stated this on BNT.

The epicenter of yesterday's earthquake, which was felt in Bulgaria, is about 100 km north of Vidin. The area is west of Vranca, where the more active seismic zone is.

Buchakchiev explained that the earthquakes in Romania have nothing to do with the earthquakes in Turkey, as they are on different faults.

He added that the difference in indicators of the strength of earthquakes is due to different scales that are used. Still, the differences are within a few tenths, the expert specified.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, Buchakchiev, earthquakes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria