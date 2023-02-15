Musk "appointed" a Dog to be CEO of Twitter
The American entrepreneur Elon Musk has "appointed" a new CEO of Twitter - a Shiba Inu dog has been appointed to the position. Musk himself announced this on his page on the social network.
"Twitter's new CEO is great. Much better than the last one!" Musk wrote under a posted photo of the dog in the company's CEO's chair.
According to him, the dog named Floki is great with numbers and has his own style of work. Musk expressed confidence that the pet is "perfect for the job."
Earlier, the billionaire described the last three months as extremely difficult. He said he combined saving the social network from bankruptcy with work at his other companies. Musk said he was pleased with Twitter's daily unique user (DAU) figures.
/BGNES
