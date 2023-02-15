COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 51 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Fifty-one new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Three confirmed infected people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The figures are similar to those of a week ago. Then the new cases of coronavirus were 47, and the deaths were still three.

Fifty-one new cases were identified from 2,859 tests (1.78 percent were positive). Nearly 61 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,296,009. They were established by 11,020,861 tests (11.76 percent were positive).

Two of the three who died in the last 24 hours (66.67 percent) were not vaccinated. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is 38,198.

Active cases are 2,677, a similar number compared to 2,669 a week ago.

194 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 22 of them in intensive care units. There is a slight improvement in the situation compared to a week ago, when there were 212 people in hospital, 29 of whom were in intensive care.

There were 11 new arrivals in a medical facility in the last 24 hours. Six of them (over 54 percent) were not vaccinated.

33 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in our country is 1,255,134.

In the last 24 hours, 60 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in our country is 4,607,951.

2,075,768 people have completed the vaccination course. 943,010 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 70,441 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

/BTA