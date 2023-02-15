The Weather in Bulgaria will be Sunny with Maximum Temperatures between 8°C and 13°C

Atmospheric pressure is significantly higher than the average for the month. During the day, it will remain almost unchanged.

Today will be mostly sunny. Before noon, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the eastern and in some places over the western regions of the country. A weak northwesterly wind will blow, in Eastern Bulgaria moderate from the north-northwest. The maximum temperatures will be between 8°C and 13°C, in Sofia - around 8°C.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea, before noon with temporary increases in cloudiness. A light and moderate north-northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 7°-9°, slightly higher than the water temperature. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points, along the southern coast up to 4 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 3°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 3°C.

/BTA