Nehammer confirmed the Schengen Veto for Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | February 15, 2023, Wednesday // 08:52
Bulgaria: Nehammer confirmed the Schengen Veto for Bulgaria and Romania Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer confirmed on Tuesday in a conversation with Austrian journalists his position regarding the imposed veto against the expansion of the Schengen area with Bulgaria and Romania.

The veto will remain in place as long as the system is "dysfunctional," Nehammer said, recalling the refugee status applications filed in Austria by 75,000 unregistered migrants who crossed the European Union's external border long before entering Austria.

Nehammer also pointed to the still existing German border control along the border with Austria. He rejected accusations of a lack of solidarity. The chancellor recalled that at one time Germany blocked Austria's entry into Schengen with the argument that Austria was unable to protect the external border. He stated that Austria was not worried then, but worked on the matter to gain Germany's confidence.

/BGNES

