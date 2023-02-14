Moscow accused Ukraine of drawing Moldova into Conflict with Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of trying to draw Moldova into confrontation with Russia.

The reason for Moscow's reaction was yesterday's statement by the president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who confirmed Ukrainian data about a plan prepared by Russian services to overthrow the government in the country. According to her, the aim of the plan is to change the foreign policy orientation of Chisinau from pro-Western to pro-Russian. The spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, described these claims as unfounded and unprovable.

"Obviously, the real goal of Kyiv, which released the disinformation, is to involve Chisinau in a sharp confrontation with Russia," Zakharova pointed out. She assured that, unlike Ukraine and Western countries, Russia does not interfere in Moldova's internal affairs and does not pose a threat to it. And she called on the authorities in Chisinau to show statesmanship, not to succumb to external provocations and to realize the great benefits of stable and friendly relations with Russia.

"We know how strong Russia's pressure is on the authorities in Moldova," commented the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell today.

With Russia's incursion into neighboring Ukraine, Moldova's rulers fear the conflict could spill over the border into the separatist region of Transnistria, where Russian troops are stationed. Borrell linked the Russian pressure to the June meeting in Chisinau of the European Political Community, which includes EU countries and their political allies.

/BNR