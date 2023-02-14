Radev on Impeachment Calls: Let the War Parties Win the Elections and take Responsibility for the Weapons to Ukraine

"As for some calls from MPs, let it be clear that the if parties of the war win the elections, let them form a government, let them take responsibility for the decision…the Bulgarian army to hand over weapons to Ukraine."

Thus, Rumen Radev, who stood in front of journalists in Plovdiv region, decided to comment on the subject with his requested impeachment.

Last Friday, in the "Panorama" program, the co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" Atanas Atanasov indicated that he is conducting legal consultations on whether the head of state can be removed ahead of schedule on the grounds that he violates the Constitution by not respecting the will of the parliament regarding military aid to Ukraine.

"People who understand absolutely nothing about military affairs are doing their best to involve us in escalation processes that they cannot control," Radev continued with the attacks and developed his own expert point of view as a military man:

The war in Ukraine has cycled - in a phase of complete mutual exhaustion - "and it involves all of us".

"My position is clear and I am categorically against sending armaments from the reserves of the Bulgarian Army to the zone of military operations", Radev once again shared his opinion on the aid to the country attacked by Vladimir Putin, while still pointing out that he was the first to condemn the aggression.

However, the conflict could not be resolved with military actions, but with their immediate termination and with dialogue - Radev shared his vision, as the advisor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - Mykhailo Podolyak, commented a few days ago. According to him, the Bulgarian president "proposes to Ukraine to get on its knees and accept that it will cease to exist".

According to Radev, the caretaker government fulfilled the decision of the 48th National Assembly to provide military aid, as "it is very clearly written there that subsequent aid must be tailored to the Bulgarian capabilities", and the work of the caretaker government was primarily to be responsible for Art. 9 of the Constitution (The armed forces guarantee the sovereignty, security and independence of the country and protect its territorial integrity). "This does not mean a weakening of our defense potential, but its preservation and development," explains Radev.

For the second time, the president lashed out at "former people's representatives" and ironized how they constantly repeated that they expressed the will of the entire Bulgarian people. Stating:

"Let's not forget that they completely missed the expectations and hopes of the Bulgarian people. Let's not forget that the 48th National Assembly is the parliament that dissolved itself out of fear. For fear of forming a government and taking responsibility for running the country in difficult moment. It is sabotaging justice reform. It is sabotaging our European integration."

(The sabotage of the changes in the National Criminal Code and in the anti-corruption commission was actually done by GERB, DPS, BSP and "Vazrazhdane").

Radev also wanted to speak about the investment program for the army, which was rejected by a large majority. It was submitted by his Minister of War, was 20 pages long, and estimated costs in the billions. However, the majority decided (all without "Vazrazhdane") that the parliament would not sign a blank check and returned the plan. This, for Radev, was a lack of risk assessment.

"The resistance to the fight against corruption in Bulgaria is huge. There is no one else to do our work for us. We need effective laws against corruption. This fight should not be just pre-election talk. The next parliament should commit to an effective judicial reform so that more Bulgarians are included in the ‘Magnitsky’ list” - he said on the current topic.

The best way to ensure that no more Bulgarians are included in the sanctions list is for the next parliament to adopt the necessary laws.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

