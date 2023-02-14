Bulgarians in 136 countries will be able to Vote on April 2

"34 countries have given permission to hold elections on their territory. Austria has only given consent to holding elections in our diplomatic and consular representations there". This was stated by Ivan Kondov, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria and chairman of the "elections" working group at the department.

"In Germany, elections will be organized in 40 places, and the Czech Republic does not allow elections to be held outside the consular buildings. It is expected that nearly 800 sections will be opened abroad," Kondov also stated.

The "Elections" working group at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests to the Central Election Committee that for the elections on April 2, voting sections should not be opened in the resorts in Greece and Turkey, as it is not expected that there will be Bulgarian voters there on the day of the vote. Instead, it is proposed to have sections in the Republic of North Macedonia, at the suggestion of our consul in Bitola, in Kavadartsi and Prilep.

Due to the specifics of the administrative procedures, several countries have not yet given permission to open sections on their territory. These are Austria, Germany, Italy, France, Canada, Moldova, Serbia, Norway.

In the Czech Republic, it will be possible to vote only on the territory of our embassy. This makes it impossible to reveal sections in Brno, Jihlava, Liberec, Mlada Boleslav and Pilsen. A proposal was also made to unite sections on the territory of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"We are in the process of analyzing all the problems that would affect the conduct of the elections. In Turkey, only one section is under a state of emergency - in Adana, where there is a proposal to move it to the regional city of Mersin, about 80 km away from Adana. The traditional 4 sections are also expected to be opened in Finland," Kondov also commented.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kojabashev expressed his condolences to all those who died in Turkey and wished the injured a speedy recovery. "In Ankara, no information has been received about injured Bulgarians, and the missing Bulgarian citizen has not yet been found. Currently, around 130 Bulgarians continue to help the injured population. An application has been received from Turkey at our consulate in Skopje, we have created the necessary conditions for the passage of Turkish citizens through Bulgaria," he also commented. Regarding the situation in Syria, Kojabashev noted that both the Syrian side and we have expressed our readiness for support.

Regarding our relations with North Macedonia, Kojabashev stated that consular consultations have been initiated, at which we will insist on making specific commitments to overcome the problems. "Today, we anticipate that these consultations will be held by the end of the month in Sofia. Political and consular consultations were requested from the RNM, but we prefer to stick to the current formats", the deputy minister also noted, after which he specified that the RSM's refusal to allow Bulgarian citizens to cross the Macedonian border to honor the memory of Gotse Delchev on 4- th February, is unacceptable for a country with claims to European membership, and regarding the obstruction of independent media, Kojabashev specified that no country can afford to obstruct their activities.

Kostadin Kojabashev also noted that at a meeting at the highest level in the EU, Bulgaria insisted that the union make a financial commitment to improve our border with Turkey. The topic of the war in Ukraine and the Union's support for the Ukrainian side was also discussed. On the occasion of our membership in the OECD, Kojabashev emphasized that an OECD committee has started an investigation into the activity of our country and our forward movement towards our future membership.

