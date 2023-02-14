NATO is considering ways to Protect Countries that are Not Members of the Alliance

The North Atlantic Alliance will analyze ways to provide concrete assistance to the Republic of Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia in the context of Russian threats, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

On February 13, Moldovan President Maia Sandu confirmed that documents obtained by Ukrainian intelligence services matched local evidence of a plot by Russian forces to undermine the country's stability. Apart from that, the country is frequently crossed by Russian missiles and its defense capabilities are modest.

Jens Stoltenberg said that during the February 14-25 meeting, the defense ministers of NATO member states will discuss ways to "strengthen NATO's positions in the context of deterrence and defense."

"We will deal with industrial capabilities and strengthen the protection of the core infrastructure of submarines. We will strengthen and accelerate support for Ukraine," said Stoltenberg.

