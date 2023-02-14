Day 356 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Bakhmut Closed to Civilians and Aid Groups - Sign of a Possible Withdrawal?

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Air alert throughout Ukraine

This morning, an air alert was again sounded throughout Ukraine due to the activity of Russian aviation from the territory of Belarus. "Unian" reports that a MiG-31K, which is capable of carrying "Kinzhal" missiles, took off from Machulishti airport and the Ukrainian air defense could not intercept them.

Over the past three days, the Russian private military company "Wagner" has achieved new small victories in the northern outskirts of the city of Bakhmut in the Donbas, the British Ministry of Defense announced.

The British publication "Financial Times" claims, however, that the delivery of combat aircraft will be discussed by NATO defense ministers, although the West does not consider this matter urgent. Before the meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that the government in Berlin had signed contracts with the Rheinmetall military factories to resume the production of ammunition for the Cheetah anti-aircraft guns that Germany supplied to Ukraine.

Zelensky again called for the delivery of combat aircraft to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes defense ministers from the contact group on Ukraine will decide to provide fighter jets to Kyiv. Zelensky said his administration is conducting intensive negotiations with Western allies.

Britain's Financial Times claimed in a report ahead of today's meeting of NATO defense ministers that the delivery of fighter jets would be discussed, although the West did not consider the matter urgent. "American President Joe Biden has said that the United States will not send F-16s, but as the war progresses, there is a possibility that they will approve their transfer from other countries," the publication also writes.

The focus of today's meeting of defense ministers is expected to be on the supply of ammunition and integrated air defense systems, as the Ukrainian armed forces need these above all amid the increased Russian military offensive.

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the expected new Russian offensive is already underway in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities are warning of the danger of sea mines floating near the coast or washed ashore by a storm in the Odesa region.

Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using mines off the Ukrainian coast, which hinders safe shipping in the region

Heavy artillery shelling continues in Bakhmut

The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is under heavy artillery fire, and Ukrainian forces are preparing for another ground attack in the area.

Defense positions have been strengthened in Bakhmut, only military personnel are allowed in the city. The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that Russian forces, led by the mercenary group "Wagner", have advanced several kilometers along the front line without specifying where exactly.

16 settlements were shelled in the Bakhmut region. Against the backdrop of heavy fighting, NATO's military ministers are meeting today in Brussels, and at the air base in Ramstein, Germany, the defense ministers of several European countries, including Poland, Great Britain and Germany, will discuss new military aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that diplomatic efforts to gather support were continuing. "Thank you to every single soldier who prevents the occupier from encircling Bakhmut, who destroys the enemy in Vuhledar and leaves nothing but scorched marks on the ground, everyone who manages to hold our positions on the front," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine has closed Bakhmut to civilians and humanitarian groups - a sign of a possible withdrawal?

The Ukrainian army barred aid groups and civilians from entering Bakhmut.

The measure, which took effect on Monday, may be a signal that expectations by Western and other observers that Kyiv’s forces will withdraw from the city in Donetsk region after months of fighting will be met.

The argument is the dangers due to the street fights, which, however, started already in the summer of last year. According to a video message from a Ukrainian commander, in the current phase "even the volunteers who come with good intentions" are at risk. This means that even areas of Bakhmut considered safe - for example on the west bank of the Bakhmut River - are no longer safe for civilians.

Kyiv insists it is still in control of the city, and the founder of the private military company Wagner, which is leading the offensive, has repeatedly said the battle is for every house and street.

Russia is slowly making progress

In recent days, however, Russia has stepped up its shelling of Bakhmut and is sending more forces, and the Russian military, according to some estimates, has already besieged the city from three sides. Yesterday, the Ministry of Defense confirmed the capture of the village of Krasna Gora, north of the city, already announced by "Wagner". And British military intelligence spoke of "almost certain" Wagner progress in the north.

According to London's intelligence, there has been "no significant progress" in attempts by Russian troops to advance south, while Kiev continues its organized defense. However, in a BBC report published yesterday from Bakhmut, Ukrainian military openly complained about a lack of resources - for example, ammunition. Russia is slowly advancing around Bakhmut, the author notes.

Russia controls the main roads to the city; Ukraine will be able to withdraw only to the west of the city, whose pre-war population was over 70,000 people, and last week the Ukrainian military spoke of only 2,000 civilians remaining in the city (5,000 according to the BBC report). The Institute for the Study of War also spoke of "tactical" successes by Russian forces around the city.

Dutch F-35s have intercepted Russian warplanes over Poland

Three Russian military planes were intercepted by the Dutch Air Force over Poland, Reuters reported.

Two F-35 jets escorted the Russian IL-20 and Su-27 that entered Polish airspace from Kaliningrad, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

There is currently no comment from Moscow.

Stoltenberg: The issue of sending warplanes to Ukraine is not the most urgent

The issue of sending warplanes to Ukraine is not the most urgent at the moment, said the Secretary General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg before the beginning of the meeting of the defense ministers of the Pact in Brussels.

Stoltenberg said such aid was not under discussion for now, but left the door open. He again recalled that the most important task at the moment is to provide Ukraine with the necessary heavy armament - modern air defense and ammunition that can change the situation on the battlefield:

"Now the most urgent need is to deliver what we have always promised - armored vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, the American Bradleys and of course the Leopard main battle tanks, as well as the others that we have committed to. We see that allies are accelerating training and equipment is needed. Fighter jets are not the most pressing issue at the moment, but discussions are ongoing. The assistance we provide to Ukraine is evolving over time and will continue to do so as the war progresses.

We have learned our lesson and know how important it is to help allies who are threatened by Russian interference," the secretary-general said, adding that the ministers will discuss what help to give to Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. He expressed confidence that Finland and Sweden will soon become full members of NATO and will not be separated in the accession process.

"Washington Post": The US is preparing Ukraine for a decisive moment in the war

The administration of US President Joe Biden has warned the Ukrainian authorities that the decisive moment has arrived to change the direction of the war.

This is reported by the "Washington Post", citing their sources.

According to representatives of the White House, Russia is expected to launch an offensive in the spring (at a meeting of NATO defense ministers there was also a version that it had started), and Ukraine may launch a counteroffensive to regain lost territories.

For his purposes, a flow of weapons will go to Ukraine, which will give Ukraine the opportunity to seize the largest part of its territories in the coming months.

On a visit to Kyiv in January, US representatives told Ukrainian authorities that the coming months would be critical. According to the newspaper, this message is being made increasingly clear and suggests that to achieve this, Ukraine must ensure the greatest possible successes on the battlefield while still receiving large amounts of Western aid.

"Bakhmut is just a dot on the map"

However, for this purpose, according to military analysts, Ukraine will have to choose; it will be difficult to defend Bakhmut (in Donetsk region), where Russian forces are advancing, and a counteroffensive in the spring. Interlocutors of the newspaper believe that Russia would only win if Ukraine fought wherever Russia sent troops.

The publication also shows that disagreements have emerged between Washington and Kyiv on how to approach hostilities, as the resources that go into Bakhmut's defense are large.

Senior sources in the Biden administration point out Bakhmut's great "symbolic" importance to President Volodymyr Zelensky, but do not think it would lead to "any strategic changes on the battlefield." "The Russians try to present it that way, but in practice it is just a point on the map where they have lost an incredible amount of blood and resources," continues one of the interlocutors from the US administration.

The risk in summer

The American publication links Washington's increased pressure on Kyiv to domestic policy problems: granting billions of dollars in military and other aid to Ukraine will no longer be so easy, while the new Republican majority wants to cut support. The new package, of billion, is due to be announced on the anniversary of the Russian invasion - February 24 - along with new sanctions against Russia.

While expressing a desire to support Ukraine as long as possible, US officials fear that by the summer Kyiv will exhaust the current package of US aid, which will complicate support for the country from a political point of view. Moreover, in addition to the American political elite, the European one may also be reluctant, fear in Washington: Europe's determination to maintain the current rate of supply is far from obvious.

"We will continue to try to make them understand that we cannot do absolutely everything indefinitely," said an anonymous source for the newspaper. According to him, Joe Biden's words about readiness to help "as much as necessary" refer to the duration of the conflict, but not the volume of aid.

At the same time, some analysts warn that neither Russia nor Ukraine appear capable of achieving a decisive military advantage in the foreseeable future. Skeptics believe that with 300,000 Russians fighting in Ukraine now - twice as many as at the start of the invasion - time is not on its side.

And Crimea?

According to American intelligence, at the moment it is not within the power of the Ukrainian army to regain Crimea, annexed in 2014 by Russia. The special services have already clarified their position several times.

Here is the divergence with the Ukrainian authorities, who insist that Kyiv cannot accept anything less than the return of the peninsula. In Europe, however, the gap between Ukraine's capabilities and desires raises fears that the war could drag on indefinitely.

This is also the reason, according to the "Washington Post", that the Biden administration is doing everything possible for Ukraine to quickly win back as much territory as possible, and then start negotiations with Russia.

Musk restricted Ukraine's access to "Starlink" to avoid "World War III"

Billionaire Elon Musk explained that he restricted the Ukrainian military's access to the Starlink satellite internet connection service to avoid a serious escalation of the conflict.

In addition, Musk, whose words came from responses on Twitter to former US astronaut Scott Kelly, called his claims that "defense against a genocidal invasion is not offensive power" but survival and the preservation of innocent civilian lives, "media and others propaganda nonsense".

"Starlink is the communications backbone of Ukraine, especially on the front lines where almost all other Internet connectivity has been destroyed," Musk said in response to Kelly. "But we will not allow an escalation of the conflict that could lead to World War III."

Musk also explained that "SpaceX's commercial terminals, like other commercial products, are intended for private use, not military," yet his company did not exercise its right to shut them down.

"We strive to do the right thing, where 'right' is an extremely difficult moral question," the billionaire continued.

The restriction was introduced to guide drones.

"Starlink" has a network of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit and with them provides Internet in hard-to-reach places. Last year, SpaceX sent Starlink terminals to Ukraine at its own expense, and through them, its military gained access to them.

Last week, a warning came from the management of the company that Starlink was being used beyond the existing agreement, which was for humanitarian purposes - for example, to provide broadband Internet for affected families, for hospitals, etc.

Russia will sell 80% of its oil to "friendly" countries

This year, Russia plans to sell to "friendly" countries more than 80 percent of its export oil, as well as 75 percent of oil products for export. This was announced by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to the magazine "Energy Policies", world agencies reported.

"In Russia we are still looking for and discovering new markets. This year, more than 80 percent of oil exports and 75 percent of petroleum products are expected to be delivered to ‘friendly’ countries," he said.

According to Novak, the gradual rejection of Russian oil by Western countries "has already caused instability in the world oil markets, as well as negative economic effects for the countries that imposed the restrictions. Brent oil reached a peak of 5 per barrel and remained above 0 per barrel until the fall of last year".

In fact, the price of Brent is currently trading around on average, while the post-hike OPEC basket has yet to cross a barrel.

Against this background, exports of natural gas, the other main budget item, from Russia in 2022 have fallen to 184.4 billion cubic meters, or as much as 25.1 percent less than the amounts in 2021.

"To this end, Gazprom, at the direction of the Russian president, is working to speed up the construction of the Far Eastern route, as well as the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline," Novak also stated.

Even if the new pipeline is ready in time, however, it cannot replace the halted supplies to Europe, which Moscow has been selling dearly. On the other hand, China uses preferential prices, which thin the Russian budget. Surprisingly, the Ministry of Finance of Moscow admitted a week ago that already in January the treasury had a deficit of more than 10% of GDP.

Kyiv needs thousands more generators, said Mayor Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said on Monday that the city needs "thousands" more generators, three days after another massive Russian attack on energy facilities in Ukraine, AFP reported, quoted by BTA.

"We need more, thousands more. We got almost a thousand, but we have 500 kindergartens, 500 schools" in the Ukrainian capital, he told AFP.

According to him, now Kyiv is "better prepared against Russian attacks, against Russian missiles and drones, than a few months ago", but the mayor added that "he is still worried about electricity and heating".

Since last October and after numerous battlefield setbacks, Moscow has frequently launched strikes against so-called critical infrastructure sites in Ukraine, plunging millions of people into cold and darkness in the middle of winter.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the latest massive attack so far, on Friday, involved 71 cruise missile and kamikaze drone strikes, targeting in particular Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

"Ten rockets were shot down over Kyiv," said Vitali Klitschko, who also mentioned "damages to the electrical grid."

"I am proud of our employees. They work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is not an easy task, but our utilities are working quite well," he told AFP.

"We see resistance on the front line and resistance in the rear, especially in the capital Kyiv... Instead of losing heart, people are saying: 'Better without electricity and without water than with Russian soldiers,'" added Klitschko.

A general fired by Putin shot himself, suffering from depression after the Jan. 28 Interior Ministry purge

The body of the former deputy head of Department "E" (extremism) of the Ministry of the Interior of the Russian Federation, Major General Vladimir Makarov, was found by his wife with a gunshot wound in the village of Golikovo near Moscow, 30 kilometers from the Kremlin, TASS reported.

According to the agency, which cited law enforcement authorities, the general committed suicide. Russian media claim that the senior officer fell into depression after he was dismissed from his post on January 28 of this year by decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The general was part of the purge in the so-called law enforcement block. Together with him, four other generals from the Ministry of Internal Affairs were dismissed.

"The incident happened on Monday morning. In a cottage in the village of Golikovo near Moscow, the body of the 72-year-old former deputy head of the Directorate for Combating Extremism in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Major General Vladimir Makarov, was discovered. According to preliminary data, it was established that he committed suicide," a source from the investigators commented to TASS.

"Moskovskiy Komsomolets" reports that the general shot himself at 7 a.m. His wife, who found him on the floor with a gun next to his body, immediately called their son. He called the emergency number, but doctors could not save the officer.

The general's family was questioned by investigators from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

NEXTA, for its part, recalls that gen. Makarov took an active part in the repression against journalists and the opposition, but was suddenly fired in January. The ВЧК-ОГПУ Telegram channel claims that after the dismissal, the general fell into depression. According to his relatives, he did not know "what to do" and for this reason he was upset.

Together with Makarov, on January 28, generals from the Ministry of Internal Affairs Sergey Galkin, Dmitry Demidenko, Anton Romeiko-Gurko and Boirs Sheinkin were dismissed. The head of management "E" Vladimir Makarov was the most senior of them.

Austin: The war in Ukraine is a struggle for a world without the aggression of autocrats

"The war in Ukraine is not just about Ukraine's right to live in peace and security, it's also about what kind of world we want our children to inherit," said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the opening of the NATO defense ministers' meeting

“None of us wants to live in a world where autocrats can attack their peaceful neighbors, trample their borders and bomb their people. We came together to fight for a world where rules matter, sovereignty is respected and civilians are protected,” Austin said.

He emphasized that the meeting of defense ministers will confirm NATO's firm support for a free and sovereign Ukraine.

"Almost a year ago, Putin began his invasion of Ukraine. He thought the international community would just put up with it. Putin's invasion is a test for the world," Austin said.

"Russia did not prevail, Kyiv did not fall and Ukraine's friends did not break," he stressed.

Austin said the Allies are committed to long-term support for Ukraine's struggle for freedom.

The US defense secretary noted that the "contact group" has committed nearly billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the invasion and that it is driving "real change in real-time."

He reiterated the efforts of NATO countries to provide Patriot air defense systems, SAMP-T air defense systems, Leopard tanks, Challenger 2 tanks, additional ammunition and many other defense capabilities to Ukraine.

"We still have a lot more to do together and we need to step up our focus. At our last meeting in Ramstein, President Zelensky emphasized Ukraine's need for more equipment and weapons," Austin said.

The meeting will discuss further integration and synchronization of support to Kyiv to provide sustained and reliable combat capabilities. It will also focus on industry-based initiatives to ensure long-term support for Ukraine.

