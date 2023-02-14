COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 88 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 88, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,470 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.97 percent.

In the last 24 hours, one deceased patient with a confirmed coronavirus infection was registered.

To date, there are 191 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 24 are in intensive care units. There are 21 new hospital admissions.

78 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,255,101 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,662 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 96 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,607,891 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,195 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,295,958 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

