Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 14, 2023, Tuesday // 09:06
Bulgaria: Warmer Weather Today in Bulgaria with Maximum Temperatures between 6°C and 11°C @Pixabay

Atmospheric pressure will continue to decrease, but will remain higher than the average for the month.

Today, the wind from the northwest will increase and in the Danube plain, the western regions of the Upper Thracian lowland and along the Struma valley will be moderate. It will be mostly sunny in places with temporary increases in cloudiness, mainly over Northern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will be between 6°C and 11°C, in Sofia around 7°.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 7°-9°C. The temperature of the sea water is 5°-6°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains, there will be more cloudiness over the Stara Planina, and it is possible that light snow will fall there in some places. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 1°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 4°C.

/BTA

