Bulgarians Celebrate February 14 as the Day of Love and Wine

Today, Bulgarians celebrate Tryphon Zarezan in the old style - the holiday of winegrowers and wine, also known as Zarezanovden, Tryphon Chipia and Tryphon Zarezoi.

The day of the holy martyr Tryphon from ancient times is associated with the first pruning of the vineyards.

President Rumen Radev will be a guest of the Plovdiv village of Ustina on the holiday of vine growers and winemakers. He will take part in the traditional procession to the vineyards of the village and will participate in the ritual of consecration and pruning of the vines.

Rumen Radev will also award the winners of the "best homemade wine" contest.

February 14, also known as Valentine's Day, is celebrated all over the world today. The holiday is named after a martyr saint revered in the Catholic Church. Born not far from Rome, in the 2nd century BC. Since the 18th century, the tradition of sending sweets and cards decorated with flowers, ribbons and signs of love began.

Romantic tradition connects lovers with February 14. The celebration of Valentine's Day is also accepted in Bulgaria. According to what is referred to as a Catholic tradition, St. Valentine is the patron saint of the day, but since several centuries this day has been celebrated by people from all over the world with different religions and cultures.

Valentine's Day is widely celebrated in Western Europe, and the tradition of writing "Valentines", giving flowers and candy and singing serenades is firmly established in the minds of most people in this part of the world. This holiday is said to be auspicious for makers of cards, sweets and all kinds of heart-shaped gifts.

According to the tradition of the English court at the beginning of the 17th century, on Valentine's Day young men and women exchanged rings and candies. Any woman can go and ask the man she likes to be her husband. The important thing is that a man has no right to refuse a lady. But if his heart is already taken, he should give her a silk dress.

In Japan and Korea, the holiday dates back to 1930. In Japan, only men receive gifts on Valentine's Day. The holiday for women comes a month later, on March 14, and the day is called "White Day". Contrary to Japan, in Korea there is a tradition of "Black Day" where all single men get together and get drunk.

In passionate France, Valentine's Day means exchanging jewelry and other romantic gifts, and in Denmark, men give gifts of dried white flowers. On this day in England, girls gather before sunrise and look out the window. The first person they see becomes their husband. In Derbyshire, girls go round the church 12 times at midnight and repeat a magic spell. According to legend, after the ritual they meet true love.

In Jamaica, mass nude weddings are held on this day, and the beaches are visited by numerous newlyweds who have decided to plunge into eternal love. In Brazil, Valentine's Day is celebrated on June 12. On this day, Brazilian women perform magical rituals to attract bachelors. In Israel, the Day of Love is celebrated at the end of summer. The girl can only offer her hand to the boy of her choice.

The Germans associate love with madness and consider Saint Valentine the patron saint of the insane. On this day, psychiatric clinics are decorated with garlands and flowers. Poles believe in the miraculous power of love and therefore consider it their duty to go to church and pray for family happiness.

Valentine's Day is forbidden for Muslims in Saudi Arabia. People who touch the sin of this day are severely punished. It is strictly forbidden to sell red roses, plush toys and heart-shaped goodies in shops. The authorities believe that the "pernicious Western tradition" is confusing the minds of the young generation in Saudi Arabia, inciting them to sin.

In Bulgaria, the confluence of circumstances combines during the holiday Tryphon Zarezan, associated with wine, with Valentine's Day. The two occasions lead to a symbolic union on the Day of Wine and Love. Which are actually related both mythologically and traditionally.

/BNR, BGNES