15.2% are the Teachers under 35 in Bulgaria, 54 is the Average Age

Young teachers up to 35 years of age in Bulgaria are only 15.2 percent, and over 70% of them quit the education system already in the first year, warns the Trade Union "Education" to KT "Podkrepa".

The average age of Bulgarian teachers is record high - 54 years. It is 10 years above the average age of their colleagues in Europe. In our country, only 6.5% of teachers are under 29 years old, and the data have been stable for the last 5 years, informs the trade union "Education". What are the reasons - Yulian Petrov, chairman of the union:

"The status of teachers and pay, the huge amount of paperwork in the system, the trust and support for young teachers - the lack of mentoring, the lack of partnership on the part of parents - these are the first things that very seriously push young teachers away".

The shortage of young teachers in Sofia and some big cities is indisputable, and in smaller towns, due to brutal unemployment, this shortage is less tangible, according the union. Possible solutions to the problem:

"Increasing the financial and public rating and status of young teachers, improving public trust and optimizing institutional support for young people in the education system, zero tolerance for parents who do not cooperate with educational institutions", pointed out Julian Petrov.

