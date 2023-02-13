5.2 Earthquake in Romania, 4.0 in Croatia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale shook the area near the Romanian town of Drobeta-Turnu Severin, located on the left bank of the Danube River, a few minutes ago.

The population of the city is 105,000 people. So far no reports of casualties and destruction.

The earthquake was felt in the towns along the Danube on the territory of Bulgaria.

The tremor occurred at 4:58 p.m., and according to the Romanian Institute of Earth Physics, it was 8 km deep near the town of Targu Jiu, about 300 km west of the capital Bucharest.

20 minutes later, a second earthquake with a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale was recorded.

Earthquake in the Croatian town of Banja

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck the Croatian town of Banja at around 16:20 local time. The information was published by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

This comes after a strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale was registered in Romania at 16:58:06 (local time). The earthquake occurred 102 km south of Sibiu and 107 km northwest of Craiova. It was also felt in Serbia, in Belgrade and Varsac, reports "Telegraf". The depth of the earthquake is 10 km.

/BNT