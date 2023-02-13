Bulgaria: 50 Members of BSP’s Pernik Organization are Leaving the Party
About 50 members of the Pernik organization of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) are leaving the party. This was announced by Stefan Krastev - Chairman of the Municipal Council of BSP in Pernik.
He announced that the mayor Stanislav Vladimirov is also leaving the party.
This is in disagreement with BSP's decision to expel 14 members from the party. They also disagree with the idealess policy of the leader Kornelia Ninova, which is the reason for the bad results of the elections, according to them.
/BNT
