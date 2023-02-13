The Minister of Tourism: Boom in Bookings, almost No Vacancies in Bulgaria’s Winter Resorts

“Bookings in tourism since the beginning of the year are more than the previous year. Currently, there are almost no vacancies in Bulgaria’s winter resorts,” said Tourism Minister Ilin Dimitrov in Varna, who participated in a discussion on the occasion of the 60th anniversary since the establishment of the College of Tourism in the city. He emphasized that the work of the tour operators, who know the market well, is of key importance for attracting more tourists to the Bulgarian resorts.

Bulgaria recorded growth in bookings in almost all tourist markets. According to Minister Dimitrov, there are no shortage of problems.

"We need to restore the markets where we were very strong. The German market, German tourists stay the longest and they fill the wings of the season. The Romanian market is also extremely important for the city of Varna and the region, we are moving very well there. Bookings are going very well in Israel. Our advertising is designed in such a way that we target the Bulgarian market very seriously. Our great success was that we kept 450,000 more Bulgarians than the year before the pandemic to vacation in Bulgaria," said Ilin Dimitrov.

According to him, tourism attachés will be sent to Turkey, Romania and Great Britain. Currently, our country has tourist attachés in Poland and Germany, the effect of their work is very good, added Dimitrov.

"According to the data of the major tour operators, there are 30% more bookings from Germany to Bulgaria. We will certainly not reach the levels of 2019, as the drop is 2.5, almost 3 percent, but this is a step in the right direction," said Ilin Dimitrov.

The Minister of Tourism pointed out that there are still outstanding amounts under the program for the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees, but a final revision is pending so that no hoteliers are uncompensated.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT