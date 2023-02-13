Day 355 of the Invasion of Ukraine: NATO Chief claims the Russian Offensive is Now Underway (UPDATED)

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Jens Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters: The Russian offensive in Ukraine is now underway

Russia's dangerous new offensive in Ukraine is already underway, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, quoted by Al-Jazeera and the Guardian.

“We don't see any signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for peace... What we see is that President Putin and Russia still want to control Ukraine. We see them sending more troops, more weapons, increasing their capabilities," Stoltenberg said, adding: "The reality is that we are already seeing the beginning of a new offensive." For this reason, Ukraine needs to get more weapons, and quickly.

Secretary General @jensstoltenberg: we need to ramp up munitions production, invest in production capacity, and boost stockpiles — ensuring that #NATO can keep supporting #Ukraine ????????, while protecting every inch of Allied territory. pic.twitter.com/kgn23Op92J — Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) February 13, 2023

"President Vladimir Putin is sending thousands and thousands more troops, accepting a very high casualty rate and taking huge losses, but putting pressure on the Ukrainians. What Russia lacked in quality, it tried to make up for in quantity," he added. Stoltenberg added that the faster Kyiv can be supplied with weapons, ammunition, spare parts and fuel, the more lives can be saved.

The NATO secretary general also said he expects the issue of fighter jets for Ukraine to be discussed at the upcoming two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers, which begins on Tuesday. He stressed that NATO countries that supply warplanes to Ukraine will not make the alliance part of the conflict.

The war in Ukraine is depleting allies' ammunition stocks and a meeting of defense ministers on Tuesday will focus on ways to increase stockpiles and industrial defense capacity, Jens Stoltenberg said.

"The current rate of ammunition consumption in Ukraine is many times higher than our rate of production," the pact chief said.

“For example, the waiting period for large-caliber ammunition has increased from 12 to 28 months. The orders placed today will only be delivered after two and a half years," Stoltenberg said, adding that depleted stocks were putting defense ministries under pressure. "We need to increase our manufacturing and our production capacity."

Concerns about stockpile depletion do not appear to be detracting from NATO's commitment to support Ukraine, as Stoltenberg stressed the need to send Kyiv more weapons, CNN reported.

Iran has sent Russia new long-range drones

Last year, Tehran sent a batch of long-range combat drones to Russia with the help of ships and planes of the Iranian state airline, the Guardian reported, citing its sources in Iran.

According to the newspaper, it is not about the Shahed kamikaze drones, which Russia uses for attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure, but about more advanced unmanned aircraft that allow for long-range missile strikes.

The publication said that in November 2022, a delegation of 10 Russian officers and engineers visited Tehran, where they were shown all the capabilities of Iranian military technology. The Russians settled on six Mojaher-6 drones with a range of about 200 km and which can carry two missiles under each wing.

They are also interested in the Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 unmanned aircraft for striking ground targets. Unlike kamikaze drones, these machines return to base after impact.

Meanwhile, Iran has sent a team of 54 engineers to Moscow to help the Russian military operate the drones.

"Russia may want more advanced drones comparable to Turkey's Bayraktar-TB2, as Ukraine is increasingly fighting smaller kamikaze planes that must fly at low altitudes before the striking blow," the publication said.

According to the Guardian's sources, the drones sent to Russia were manufactured at a factory in the city of Isfahan, which was recently hit by airstrikes. According to reports in the American media, Israel is behind the attack, whose main motive is concern for its own security.

On November 20, a batch of Russian-supplied drones was sent against Ukraine. Moscow had expected to receive more of them, but the Isfahan plant was badly damaged after the strikes.

Mojacher-6 drones can stay in the air for six hours and are powered by electricity. They carry 40 kg bombs and are equipped with a precision targeting system. "Shahed-129" can carry 60 kg of explosives, but remains in the air for no more than four hours, and the flight time of "Shahed-191" is five hours and can carry 70 kg of bombs. Both drones are equipped with modified engines originally made in Germany.

According to the Guardian, Russia is particularly interested in the ability of Iranian drones to operate in the presence of electronic warfare systems.

In 10 minutes: anti-war texts in "Komsomolskaya Pravda"

The pro-Kremlin publication "Komsomolskaya Pravda" published on its website on Saturday texts about the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine, about the illegal annexation of Crimea and about the torture to which the oppositionist Alexei Navalny was subjected, reports Deutsche Welle.

There were ten published materials, and the titles were of the type "Crimea - Ukraine. Russia is obliged to return the peninsula", "Russia became a victim of the occupation of the Putin regime", "The Russian Federation committed crimes in Bucha, Izyum and Gostomel", "The torture of Navalny: how political prisoners are treated in Russian prisons".

Some of the posts were accompanied by a clarification at the beginning:

На сайте "Комсомольской правды" 11 февраля появились призывы освободить Навального, тексты против войны с Украиной и о сопротивлении Путину. Сайт "Продолжение следует" опубликовал заявление их автора Владимира Романенко: "И в пропаганде есть люди, которые еще сопротивляются" pic.twitter.com/6dUUMMRM5C — DW на русском (@dw_russian) February 11, 2023

"The material does not agree with the editorial office of Komsomolskaya Pravda, it is aimed at exposing the lies of the Kremlin regime headed by the bloody dictator Putin and his gang of cynical thieves in power, who caused the genocide of the peaceful people of Ukraine."

It was "redemption"

The texts were published by news editor Vladimir Romanenko as part of an action related to the anniversary of the start of the war. As Romanenko told the independent media "The Continuation Follows", which revealed the appearance of the "heretical" texts, he left Russia after the mobilization, but continued to work for "Komsomolskaya Pravda" for financial reasons.

"I was looking for a job because I ran out of savings. What I did is a kind of atonement for my guilt. Being out of work is the price for having lied," explains Romanenko, who apologizes to the people of Ukraine that "he participated in all this".

The posts were removed ten minutes after their appearance by Romanenko's boss. The responsible editor wrote to him that he did not expect such an act from him and blocked him in messenger, reports DV.

Russia is losing at Vuhledar, an elite part of the Russian marines is defeated

The armed forces of Russia are losing at Vuhledar, the elite 155th unit of the marines is defeated, Politico reports.

At Vuhledar and Marinka, Donetsk region, a large amount of enemy manpower, including the command staff, was destroyed. In the last week, the enemy lost about 130 units of equipment, including 36 tanks, reported the spokesman of the defense of the Tavriya direction Aleksey Dmitrashkovsky.

According to him, in the battles for Vuhledar, the Russian troops lost between 150 and 300 marines per day.

Three times the 155th brigade had to be replenished. The first time after Irpen and Bucha, the second time they suffered a defeat at Donetsk. Now the whole brigade is almost destroyed, adds Dmitrashkovsky.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are in no hurry to celebrate the victory, as Russian troops continue to storm Ukrainian positions at Vuhledar, Avdiivka and Bakhmut.

“We would like the weapons from our partners to arrive faster, this will give us the opportunity not only to defend ourselves and deter attacks, but also to finally push the enemy out of our territory,” Dmitrashkovsky emphasizes.

The Institute for the Study of War has established the beginning of a new offensive of Russia near the Luhansk region. This is also the intelligence data, which notes that Putin has issued an order to capture Donbas by March, reports UNIAN.

According to expert Vladyslav Seleznyov, the offensive of the Ukrainian front is now taking place in five directions - Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Vuhledar. According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian forces have managed to regain lost positions.

The Russian command is strengthening its troop formations against the Ukrainian cities of Lyman and Bakhmut, announced the Ukrainian General Staff. The founder of the mercenary company "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin claims that in his efforts to surround Bakhmut, his troops captured a village 6 kilometers north of the city. The Russian military is also trying to advance towards Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.

New sanctions

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky triggered the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions on 200 more Russian citizens and Russian-linked individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's advisers Yuriy Ushakov and Larisa Brychyova.

The sanctions also affect a large number of politicians, political scientists, managers and employees of state enterprises and are for a period of 50 years. A significant part of those sanctioned are representatives of the Russian state company Rosatom.

“We are doing everything possible to make the sanctions against Russian nuclear energy part of the global sanctions against Russia because of the war. This is not easy because there is a certain resistance. However, there were times when other sanctions seemed difficult to implement, but this happened and they are already in place,” Zelensky said in his video address last night.

According to the Ukrainian president, Moscow should be punished including for the "radiation blackmail, for which the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant captured by the Russians is used".

The Russians are slowly capturing new territories around Bakhmut

Ukrainian troops hold Bakhmut despite fierce Russian attacks. "Stay close to the wall. Move fast. Single file. Only a few people at a time" - these are the brief instructions of the Ukrainian army escort who takes a BBC team to a military position in the beleaguered Bakhmut - a city once famous for its sparkling wines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the eastern city "our fortress". For the past six months, Russian forces have been trying to capture Bakhmut. Now they have stepped up their offensive - according to Ukraine - to destroy it before the anniversary of the invasion.

The BBC team follow the order, walking down an icy, debris-strewn street with a clear blue sky overhead - perfect for the Russian drones.

Just after they cross the street, two Russian shells fall behind them from the other side. They turn to see black smoke billowing and keep running.

Is the shelling random or aimed at the team? They can't be sure, but everything that moves in Bakhmut is a target - soldier or civilian.

For hours the shelling did not cease, both incoming and outgoing. A Russian fighter jet hovers over the journalists. The nearest Russian troops are only two kilometers away.

There is street fighting in some areas, but Ukrainian forces still hold the city - despite sub-zero temperatures and dwindling ammunition.

"We have a certain shortage of all types of ammunition, especially artillery shells," says Captain Mihailo of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade, whose call sign is "Polyglot". "We also need encrypted communication devices from our Western allies, as well as a few armored personnel carriers to move the troops. But we still manage. One of the main lessons of this war is how to fight with limited resources."

The BBC team get a glimpse of the ammunition problems as Ukrainian troops aim 60mm mortars at a Russian position. The first mortar shell flies out of the tube with a loud bang. The second projectile does not go out.

There is smoke and a cry of "misfire" causing the mortar to take cover. The soldiers tell us that the ammunition is old.

The battle for Bakhmut is a war within a war. Some of the fiercest fighting of the invasion took place here. And now the Kremlin forces are gaining strength, meter by meter, body by body. Wave after wave of mercenaries from the famous group "Wagner" have been sent into battle here.

Moscow now effectively controls the two main routes into the city, leaving only one return route - a thin supply line.

"They have been trying to take over the city since July," says Irina, press officer of the 93rd Brigade. "Little by little now they are winning. They have more resources, so if they play long, they will win. I can't say how long it will take. Maybe their resources will run out. I really hope so."

The journalists move from carefully concealed firing positions to bunkers humming with generators and heated by stoves. But the soldiers take care to hide any smoke that might give away their location - part of the daily routine of war. Among the people the BBC team meet, there is a calm determination to keep fighting.

"They're trying to surround us so that we leave the city, but it's not working," says Ihor, a camouflage-clad commander with a battle-scarred face. "The city is under control. The transport is moving, despite the constant artillery strikes. Of course, we have losses on our side, but we are holding on. We have only one option - to continue walking towards victory".

There is another option - to withdraw from Bakhmut before it is too late. But among field defenders, there doesn't seem to be much demand for it. "If we have such an order from our headquarters, well, an order is an order," says Captain Mihailo. "But what's the point of hanging on all these months if we have to withdraw from this city? No, we don't want to do that."

He remembers those who gave their lives for Bakhmut - "very good brave men who just love this country".

And if the defenders of Bakhmut withdraw, it will pave the way for Russia to reach larger cities in eastern Ukraine such as Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Moscow has stepped up its attacks in other frontline areas in the Donbas region to the east and south. Ukrainian officials say a new Russian offensive is already underway.

The Kremlin is on its toes as it counts down to the February 24 anniversary. "They are crazy about dates and so-called victory days" - says Captain Mihailo.

But the battle for Bakhmut could wear down the Russians, according to Viktor, a tall, lean Ukrainian commander. "Now they don't defend themselves," he says, "they only attack. They continue to take a few meters, but we try to make sure that they take as little of our land as possible. We are holding the enemy here and wearing him down."

Civilians still live among the ruins of Bakhmut.

About 5,000 civilians remain in Bakhmut without running water or electricity - many of them elderly and poor. "Some of them are pro-Moscow. They're waiting for the Russians," mutters a Ukrainian soldier darkly.

Outside, the battle for this ruined city continues, and as the BBC team leaves, they are followed by the drumbeat of ongoing gunfire.

The US advises its citizens to leave Russia and not travel there

The US Embassy in Moscow advises American citizens not to travel to Russia, and those in its territory to leave immediately, citing the danger of gross violations of their rights and the mission's limited ability to help them.

"Do not travel to Russia due to the unpredictable consequences of an unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the potential for harassment and targeting of US citizens for detention by Russian government security officials, arbitrary enforcement of local law, restricted flights to and from Russia, the limited ability of the Embassy to assist US citizens in Russia, and the possibility of terrorism. US citizens residing in or traveling to Russia should leave immediately. Use caution due to the risk of wrongful detention," it said in a statement to travelers on the website of the embassy.

The embassy warns that Russia can mobilize men with dual Russian and American citizenship and mobilize them without giving them access to consular assistance.

The message recalls that American debit and credit cards are no longer valid in Russia, and the possibilities of bringing money from the United States to this country are severely limited.

The same applies to passenger flights, and reserving a seat on them at short notice is difficult. Russia does not allow US diplomatic mission personnel to use its air carriers, the statement said.

The right to assemble in Russia is also severely restricted, and US citizens who participate in unauthorized gatherings or photograph security forces without permission risk arrest, which has been the case, the embassy warned.

Kyiv has announced a near-record death toll for Russian forces, London says it’s probably true

Russian soldiers have been dying in recent days at a rate comparable to the first days of the invasion, which began on February 24 last year.

That's what Ukrainian authorities believe, and British military intelligence, which only publishes and quotes data from the briefing, considers the data "probably accurate," although it is unable to confirm the methodology used by Ukraine.

It is specified at the same time that Ukraine also continues to suffer from a high "degree of exhaustion", without details.

A sharp increase since November

An average of 824 Russian soldiers have died per day this week, according to Kyiv. This is four times the average for June-July 2022, the British summary continued.

Along with the usual "slide" with the summary, this time there is also a second one: a graph with the average death rate of the Russian military per day, according to which, at 1,140 people in February 2022, it drops sharply to under 200 in the summer, but is over 500 in November and 701 - in January.

“In the past two weeks, Russia has probably suffered the largest share of casualties since the first week of the invasion of Ukraine,” reported the British military intelligence

However, it is not known how this relates to the Ukrainian victims and whether there is an increase among them as well.

The reasons

For the Russians, the explanation, according to London, is probably related to a number of factors - lack of well-trained military, poor coordination, resource problems, as in Vuhledar and Bakhmut.

Moscow has been fighting for Bakhmut for more than half a year, and observers expect Kyiv to soon be forced to withdraw its forces, such warnings also appear in Western media reports from combatants. A BBC report indicates that Ukrainian forces there are running low on ammunition.

A clip with the failed advance of Russian forces towards Vuhledar, south of Bakhmut, caused an outburst of anger on pro-military channels in Telegram last week.

Progress

Russian forces shelled Druzhkivka and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region overnight, hitting a hospital, a kindergarten and seven residential buildings, according to Ukrainian authorities, but causing no injuries. Ukraine said four rocket strikes and 85 rocket barrages by Russian forces in the past 24 hours, and eight Ukrainian air strikes on regions where Russian troops are concentrated.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Russia continued shelling outside Donbas, which is currently the focus of the fighting - in the Sumy region in the northeast, in the Nikopol region of the central Dnipropetrovsk region, and the city of Kherson, which was abandoned by the Russian military in November.

Russian forces claim that in 4 days they managed to advance 2 km in the western direction, but do not specify which part of the front line they are talking about.

Silvio Berlusconi: If I were prime minister, I would not seek a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would not seek a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky if he was still in charge of the government, as he blames the Ukrainian president for the war with Russia. This was announced on Sunday by Berlusconi himself, quoted by Reuters.

Berlusconi, 86, often boasted of his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin before Russia's invasion of Ukraine and caused a storm last September when he said Putin had been pushed to war and wanted to put "decent people" in power in Kyiv, the agency recalls.

The leader of the conservative Forza Italia party, which is part of the country's ruling coalition, spoke after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni accused France on Friday of jeopardizing EU unity over Ukraine by hosting a Franco-German dinner in Paris with Zelensky, excluding other European allies.

"I would never go talk to Zelensky because we are witnessing the devastation of his country and the slaughter of its soldiers and civilians," Berlusconi told reporters after voting at a polling station in local elections in Lombardy.

Berlusconi said that if Zelensky "had stopped attacking the two separatist republics in Donbas, the war would not have happened." "So I assess very, very negatively the behavior of this gentleman," added the politician.

Berlusconi also called on the United States to put pressure on Zelensky and threaten to stop sending weapons to Ukraine, while the former prime minister promised a massive aid program for Ukraine if it agreed to an immediate ceasefire.

Prime Minister Meloni's office said the Italian government's support for Ukraine was "firm and convinced, as clearly stated in the program and as confirmed in all the parliamentary votes of the majority supporting the executive".

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who is also a member of Forza Italia, said on Twitter that the party "has always supported the independence of Ukraine, the country of Europe, NATO and the West".

.@forza_italia è da sempre schierata a favore dell’indipendenza dell’Ucraina,dalla parte dell’Europa,della NATO e dell’Occidente. In tutte le sedi continueremo a votare con i nostri alleati di governo rispettando il nostro programma. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) February 12, 2023

Silvio Berlusconi has openly demonstrated his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and in October he caused a storm by saying that for his birthday, already after the start of the war, Putin sent him 20 bottles of vodka and a kind letter, which, apart from all other moral issues, is and violation of EU sanctions against Russia. "From the principle of banning the import of Russian products, including vodka, there is no exception for items given as gifts," the European Commission announced in a special statement on the occasion of Berlusconi's boasting. Berlusconi, for his part, sent Putin several bottles of Lambrusco wine and "also a sweet letter."

Return receipt: Someone poisoned with a letter the commander of the Chechen special forces "Akhmat" Apti Alaudinov

The commander of the special forces of the Chechen army "Akhmat" Apti Alaudinov was poisoned a few days ago, the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov announced on Monday, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

"Friends, our dear brother, the Hero of Russia, the assistant to the head of the Chechen Republic, the commander of the special forces ‘Akhmat’ and the deputy commander of the 2nd army corps Apti Alaudinov was poisoned a few days ago," Kadyrov wrote on his channel in Telegram. According to Kadyrov, now everything was fine with Alaudinov and nothing threatened his life and health.

On February 8, the adjutant of the special forces commander "Ahmat" received an envelope with a message. It turned out that the letter was injected with a poisonous substance, Alaudinov realized this by the specific smell that spread and in time he treated his hands and washed his nasal cavity. So did the general's aides who had contact with the envelope.

Alaudinov and his two adjutants are currently in a Moscow clinic recovering, Kadyrov explained. An investigation into the attempt is currently underway in Grozny, the identification of those involved, the results were already available, claimed the Chechen leader.

