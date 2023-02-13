US Shot Down another Unidentified Flying Object on Sunday

US military shot down another aerial object on Sunday. The object is still unidentified, but according to sources cited by The Washington Post and ABC News, the object was unmanned and was brought down over Lake Huron in Michigan.

According to a Ministry of Defense source quoted by local media, the object did not pose a military threat to anything on the ground. The object was first spotted on Saturday and was deemed to pose a potential threat to civil aviation due to the altitude at which it was flying. Fighter jets were dispatched, but they did not detect what was detected on the range. On Sunday, the object was detected again by radar and was then found and taken down.

A senior White House official quoted by the Washington Post and ABC News said there was no indication the object had surveillance devices, but that it could not be ruled out. This is the latest in a series of responses following the sighting of unusual flying objects in the skies over North America.

At the same time, lawmakers are critical because of the scant information that comes from the White House on the subject. Jim Himes, a Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told NBC that it was understandable that there was little information at first, but Himes also warned that the ambiguities could quickly lead to public alarm and widespread speculation about attacks by aliens or additional spying from China or Russia.

An official quoted by The Washington Post over the weekend said the latest intrusions last week have changed the way officials receive and interpret data from radars and sensors. The person stated this in part in response to a question about the reason for the increased reports of aircraft objects in the United States.

The object shot down by an F-16 fighter jet flying over North America is the fourth in a row in recent days.

/BNR