The Deaths from the Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are over 33,000

The confirmed number of victims of the earthquake in southeastern Turkey and neighboring parts of Syria exceeded 33 thousand people. A group of rescuers from Bulgaria continues to search for survivors in the city of Hatay. The European Union is preparing more aid for Turkey, announced Brussels.

The European Union will send more tents, blankets and stoves to help people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in a telephone conversation with the Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

38 rescue teams with over 1,600 people and 106 dogs were dispatched under the civil protection mechanism. In addition, 12 Member States provided 50,000 family winter tents, 100,000 blankets and 50,000 stoves.

Volunteer cavers from Bulgaria continue to search for survivors in the city of Hatay.

Syrians rightly feel left behind, said UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths, who is coordinating humanitarian operations after rebels controlling the Idlib region cut off aid from government-held areas.

The 12-year conflict in Syria is an additional challenge for aid workers trying to reach the northern regions of the country.

Of the 3,500 deaths reported so far in Syria, most are in the northwestern region, which is largely under the control of opposition forces. The UN said it is continuing to work to get access to people who need help.

Police action across the country, trucks and buses will be checked

A police operation begins today across the country. The teams of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will check trucks and buses. The operation is in line with the European network of traffic police services throughout Europe.

During the checks, the working hours of the drivers will be monitored, whether the safety measures for the passengers are observed.

The officers will also check whether the loads on the trucks are secured and whether the drivers sit behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substances.

The action will be held simultaneously in all EU member states.

/BNR